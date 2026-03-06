Aries Horoscope Today for March 5, 2026: A cosmic shift may bring workplace mayhem for these professionals

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle the issues with a positive attitude
Spread happiness in the love affair and feel the excitement. Take steps to meet the expectations in professional life. Both health and wealth are positive.
Continue showering love, and this will be reflected in the relationship. New responsibilities at the office will test the mettle. Cut down the expenditure and have a positive attitude towards finance. You are also healthy today.
Aries Love Horoscope Today
Expect turbulence in the relationship today. You will face issues over egos. Some love affairs will also have trouble due to the interference of a third person, including an ex-lover or a friend. You should be clear in your communication. It is also beneficial to consider the emotions of the loved one when making crucial decisions. Spend more time together. Today is also a good time to take a call on the marriage. However, you must be careful while expressing the feeling towards your crush.
Aries Career Horoscope Today
Your commitment will be tested at the workplace. A senior or a co-worker may raise an accusation against your performance. This may seriously impact morale. Those who handle IT, healthcare, aviation, banking, finance, advertising, and academic profiles will be the most affected. However, today is also a good time to come up with new suggestions at team meetings, which will help you prove your diligence. Businessmen may pick the day to launch a new idea or product.
Aries Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in today. However, your priority should be to save for the rainy day. Some females will be successful in selling off a property. There will also be instances where you will require spending for a celebration at the workplace or within the family. Avoid property-related discussions today, as you will get into unwanted tussles. Businessmen may receive a bank loan. There will also be success in tax-related issues.
Aries Health Horoscope Today
Your health will be positive today. There will be relief from ailments associated with the lungs and ears. You should, however, be careful while lifting heavy objects. Diabetic natives must be careful while travelling today. There can also be minor issues associated with the stomach, which will require medical attention. Seniors may ask for medical help today for bone-related complaints. You should also give up alcohol.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More