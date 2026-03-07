Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Aries Horoscope Today for March 6, 2026: A proposal at the workplace will be foreseen

    Aries Horoscope Today Astrology: While you may be wealthy today, health issues may cause you an unpleasant time.

    Published on: Mar 07, 2026 4:16 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, confidence is your weapon

    Take steps in the relationship to stay happy. Utilize the opportunities at work to give the best outputs. There is wealth in your life. Health can be a concern.

    Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Be cool today and stay happy in your love life. Handle multiple responsibilities at the office today. While you may be wealthy today, health issues may cause you an unpleasant time.

    Aries Love Horoscope Today

    Avoid harsh words in the relationship. Your partner may sound adamant and stubborn. However, you need to be sober. It is beneficial to engage in more conversations. The second part of the day is ideal to introduce the lover to the parents. Some females will also prefer spending more time together in an aloof area, which is a good idea to take the love affair to the next level. Single females may expect a proposal at the workplace or in the classroom.

    Aries Career Horoscope Today

    Pick the second part of the day to launch a new project or to make changes in it. You are good at attending job interviews. There will be minor ego-related issues within the team, and this may also impact the performance. Some IT, healthcare, airline, banking, sales, and administration professionals will see opportunities abroad. You may also pick the day to resolve a financial issue with a business partner. Traders handling electronics, textiles, footwear, and food products may see chances to venture into new territories.

    Aries Money Horoscope Today

    Prosperity permits major monetary decisions today. You may in best in the stock market. Those who handle banking profiles need to be careful about the calculations. You may pick the day to buy electronic appliances. Some females will renovate the house. Traders will sign new monetary deals, which will help in expansions. Seniors will also be serious about investments in the stock market.

    Aries Health Horoscope Today

    Minor health issues may impact your daily life. You will have trouble breathing. Females will have trouble related to walking. Children will have viral fever, sore throat, or digestive issues. Those who drive should be careful in the evening hours. Today is a good day to give up both alcohol and tobacco. You should also be ready to join a gym or a yoga session to stay healthy and fit.

    Aries Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
    • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
    • Symbol: Ram
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Head
    • Sign Ruler: Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Red
    • Lucky Number: 5
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Aries Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Aries Horoscope Today For March 6, 2026: A Proposal At The Workplace Will Be Foreseen

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes