Aries Horoscope Today, September 11, 2026: You may feel tempted to put money into something that sounds promising today

The day opens on a brighter, more personal note as the Moon begins the day in Leo in your fifth house, so interest in studies, children, hobbies, romance and creative plans can rise naturally. During the evening, the Moon moves into Virgo in your sixth house, and your attention turns toward work lists, pending chores, health routines and the small details you cannot ignore. Use the first part of the day for anything that needs heart, confidence or a warmer tone, and keep the later hours for follow-up calls, office corrections, cleaning up loose ends or planning tomorrow properly.
If you have been meaning to encourage a child, student or younger relative, your words may land well earlier. Saturn is in Pisces, your twelfth house, as an ongoing slow transit, so sleep, mental clutter and background worry still need patient handling. Rahu is in Aquarius, your eleventh house, and Ketu is in Leo, your fifth house, as ongoing slow transits, so social plans and gains may look attractive while personal expectations in love or pleasure can stay uneven, asking for balance.
Aries Love Horoscope Today
There is a pleasant emotional tone around relationships today, especially in the earlier part of the day when affection feels easier to express. If you are seeing someone, a simple meeting, a shared snack, or an honest check-in may bring more closeness than a dramatic plan. Couples can benefit from making time before evening pressure builds. Later, routine matters, work calls or household tasks may interrupt romantic flow, so do not read busyness as lack of interest.
Married natives may need to divide responsibilities clearly instead of expecting silent understanding. A warm message, a small compliment, or showing up when promised can help more than lengthy emotional discussion today.
Aries Career Horoscope Today
Students are likely to show better interest in studies today if they use the day in two stages. The first half suits reading, understanding concepts, memory work and anything that needs imagination. The evening is better for revision, solving errors, organizing notes and finishing practical work. If you run a business, the day can support an important decision, but only after checking cost, staff capacity and timing.
Those in service roles may find the day normal but productive, with meetings, emails and routine output moving steadily. Keep your tone patient with slower colleagues in the evening, when small delays may irritate you more than usual. One postponed task can move ahead if you approach it methodically.
Aries Money Horoscope Today
Financial matters look manageable if you stay realistic. You may feel tempted to put money into something that sounds promising, but research well, limit risk and avoid impulsive moves based on excitement alone. Earlier in the day, spending on children, outings, hobbies or a personal treat may seem justified.
By evening, practical expenses such as bills, work supplies, medicine, transport or household needs demand more attention. If a friend brings a financial idea, ask for details instead of replying on the spot. A short budget note on your phone can help you separate genuine priorities from passing wants and keep the day financially balanced.
Aries Health Horoscope Today
Energy levels can be fairly good today, and you may feel more active than usual, but the evening asks for discipline. Irregular meals, too much caffeine or overcommitting yourself can show up as irritability or fatigue later. Keep water intake steady and do not skip basic routines because the morning feels light and enjoyable. If you have been avoiding movement, start simply with stretching, a walk or a short exercise session. Tidying your desk or room may also settle your mind. Better sleep habits will help more than pushing yourself late into the night.
Tip for the Day:
Enjoy the lighter hours first, then finish practical tasks without rushing.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More