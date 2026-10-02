Dumper rams school bus in Kanpur, teacher killed, six injured

A school bus carrying 35 students and teachers to school for a Gandhi Jayanti programme, collided head-on with a dumper on the Kanpur-Sagar highway near Harbaspur village on Friday morning in Ghatampur. A screen grab of the ill-fated bus with shattered window panes (HT Photo)

The impact shattered the bus windows, leaving glass strewn inside the vehicle and injuring passengers. A teacher, Aishwarya Srivastava, 35, died in the accident, while six other students and teachers were injured.

The crash took place around 8am. Police reached the spot and rushed them to hospital. Villagers caught the dumper driver and handed him over to the police.

The bus belonged to Cheena Public School in Ghatampur. Among those injured was Class 7 student Raunak Verma, a resident of Bingawan, who suffered glass injuries to his eyes. His brother Kanishk, a Class 5 student, was also travelling in the bus.

Other students on the bus included Maitri, a Class 5 student from Naubasta, Suhani, a Class 11 student from Galla Mandi, and Kushagra, a Class 10 student from Machhariya, Naubasta.

Teachers Anju Rita, 37, of Taudhakpur, and Himanshu Yadav, 30, of Juhi Lal Colony, were referred to the district hospital after receiving treatment. Arpit Dixit, 25, of Sagarpuri, Durga Chauhan, 37, Nikhaleshwar Bajpai, 47, and Raunak were given first aid and sent home.

SHO, Ghatampur,Tej Bahadur Singh, said that the dumper has been taken into custody and further action will be taken on the basis of a complaint, he said.