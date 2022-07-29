Cancer Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 29, '22 states, abroad study

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22) You are loving, caring and extremely emotional. You are sensitive and understand others. The feeling and mood of your loved ones matters a lot to you. In fact, it is not only your love ones, but you care equally well for your plants and pets. You love to spend quality time at home with your family. This emotional nature of yours often lets you take things personally and this sometimes hurts you very much. At work, a regular income is a must for you to feel at peace. You are confident and ready to handle all sorts of situations in life. You never lose heart and have the capacity to bounce back. Your mental strength helps you to come out of all problems. You are a fighter and never quit. A chance to study abroad may come to those who had been trying for it for long.

Cancer Finance Today Financial situation will be reasonably good. You might get an opportunity to grow your earning, but you will ignore that. You will love to stay in your comfort zone.

Cancer Family Today You will have the best of family time. A family youngster will bring happiness and make you feel proud. Mutual bonding will be strong. Love will blossom and there will be excitement in your life.

Cancer Career Today An excellent day to move further in your career. Be it your job or business, you will get new avenues open for you. Go ahead without any worries. You are bound to be successful in whatever you do.

Cancer Health Today Try to stay fit and eat healthy food. Fresh fruits, vegetables and juices should be your choice. You should enjoy junk or spicy food. Adopt a healthy lifestyle and enjoy life to its finest.

Cancer Love Life Today You are loyal to your partner, just stay like that. Do not make him or her unhappy in any manner. Listen and understand what your partner has to share, it might be something very important.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

