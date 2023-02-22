Cancer Horoscope Today, February 22, 2023: Spend cautiously

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You’re excelling professionally dear Cancerians! Daily astrological prediction says, you are on a roller coaster ride, as you explore different niches at work. You may come out of your comfort zone and delve into challenging areas making you all the stronger and more resilient. Healthwise, you’re getting better every day. You’re likely to fulfill all your fitness goals as you stick to a healthy morning routine and continue to work on your great work. You’re advised to spend cautiously as you rely on a single source of income. You shouldn’t think about investing right now as you continue to survive with breadcrumbs on your plate. You may finally experience love, and support as your family takes an initiative to understand your needs and desires. You may get to eat your favorite home cooked meal today. Stars have blessed you with a thriving love life this time. You’re likely to experience passion, romance and intimacy in your relationship.

Cancer Finance Today

It’s time to put a stop on impulsive purchases as you struggle to maintain a healthy source of income. You are advised to deter from investing in property, stocks or shares. Think about stabling a fixed source of income so that you can think about the future.

Cancer Family Today

It’s a relaxing day with your family today. You may enjoy some cute little moments with the younger ones. The elderly are likely to delve into some religious pursuits taking you into consideration. You may also enjoy some religious activities with them.

Cancer Career Today

It’s a rewarding day professionally as you create a positive image at work today. You’re enhancing your skill set and working on acquiring new technologies. Maintaining a positive rapport with the seniors can help you move ahead in your career.

Cancer Health Today

You may have to bring in certain changes in your lifestyle as you wish to achieve your fitness goals. You should think about joining an exercise regimen as it will make you quite relaxed and energised today.

Cancer Love Life Today

Cupid has struck its bow on you Cancerians! You’re in for a steaming romance as your partner showers you with affectionate gestures. Don’t let a third person interfere in your relationship as it might bring in jealousy in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON