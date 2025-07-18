Search
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Cancer Horoscope Today for July 18, 2025: Romances on the cards

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 04:27 am IST

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today: Fortunately, both the relationship and professional life will be fabulous today.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are compassionate to others

Ensure you spare time for love and meet the expectations of the seniors at the office. Do not spend blindly and instead have a proper financial plan today.

Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Fortunately, both the relationship and professional life will be fabulous today. Be careful about the expenditure today and your health is also a concern. 

Cancer Love Horoscope Today 

Do not get into false relationships today. You may meet someone new and interesting. However, it is good to analyze every angle before you take a call on the relationship or even propose. Consider the second part of the week to plan a vacation or romantic dinner. The females who had difficulties at home in the name of affairs will get support from their parents. This also paves the way for discussions about marriage.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today 

Continue the discipline at work. Your seniors will be supportive and this will also help you handle tasks that require utmost commitment and knowledge. Some IT, healthcare, banking, human resources, marketing, and animation professionals will see opportunities abroad. Students who aspire to study at foreign universities will see their dream come true. Those who are already studying at a foreign university may also get a job abroad. Entrepreneurs may confidently pick the second part of the day to launch a new concept.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today 

No major monetary issue will come up. However, it is good to cut down on your expenditure. There will be challenges related to property within the family. Some females will buy a new house while today is also auspicious to renovate the home. Those who are traveling should also be careful while making online payments. You may also try the fortune in the stock market. Businessmen will also settle tax-related issues. 

Cancer Health Horoscope Today 

There can be challenges related to health. You may develop respiratory issues or chest-related infections that may require consulting a doctor. Avoid lifting heavy objects and ensure you take medications while traveling. Some females may develop menstrual problems and children may be infected by viral fever. Those who drive should be careful in the evening hours, especially in hilly terrains. Today is also good to give up unhealthy habits like smoking and alcohol. 

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

 

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Horoscope Today for July 18, 2025: Romances on the cards
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On