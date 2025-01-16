Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, January 16, 2025 predicts business expansion

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Handle troubles diplomatically Have a great day in terms of love today. Be careful about the new professional responsibilities. Handle wealth with care while health would also be good. Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, January 16, 2025: New love, robust relationship, and parent’s approval are the highlights of the day.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Do not delve into the past and shower affection to be both creative and productive. Your elders will approve of your relationship. Consider a romantic dinner where you may take a call on marriage. Female natives can expect a proposal from a coworker or a classmate in the second half of the day. Those who had a breakup in a recent time will again meet up with a new enchanting person. An office romance can become troublesome for some married natives today.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Your discipline at work will work out today. Take up new roles and be confident about the outcome. Ensure you meet the expectations and give up office politics. Chefs, IT professionals, designers, and academicians will have opportunities to move abroad. In case you have a job interview, be confident as you will crack it. Never get into debates or arguments on irrelevant topics which can seriously damage your reputation. Entrepreneurs looking for business expansion will find new opportunities.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day is good to try luck in stock, trade, and speculative business. A bank loan will also be approved and you may also receive monetary assistance from the spouse’s family. Some Capricorns will also successfully resolve a financial issue. You should also be ready to contribute to a celebration at home. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

No major illness will trouble you. However, you must ensure that proper medical is taken whenever required. Always maintain a positive attitude and you will stay healthy. You should also maintain a balance between office and personal life. Do not skip medicines and seniors should consult a doctor whenever necessary. Be positive in attitude and keep the mind fresh with positive thoughts.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)