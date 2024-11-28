Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2024 predicts no medical challenges

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be generous in terms of love Put in efforts to settle issues in the love affair. Maintain professionalism which will help in meeting the goals at work. Wealth & health are positive. Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2024: There can be friction in the love affair in the first part of the day.

Your disciplined professional attitude will work out in the office today. Be cool in the love affair and also utilize the wealth smartly. You will also see no medical challenges.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

There can be friction in the love affair in the first part of the day. Take steps to resolve the issues. Many new relationships will also commence, especially in the second half of the day. Your attitude is most crucial today in the love affair. Ensure you provide proper space to the partner and value privacy. This strengthens the bonding. Married Capricorns must keep a distance from office romance which otherwise will impact the marital life.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

You need to be careful to keep egos in the back seat at work. You may take up new assignments with a positive attitude. Work on different strategies and express your suggestions at meetings. Do not hesitate to present ideas at team meetings. Copywriters, designers, animators, and IT professionals will be lucky to win accolades from foreign clients. There can also be success in the job hunt today. Entrepreneurs should not hesitate to expand their business or be experimental. You’ll sign new deals which may improve your financial condition.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status is good. Some previous investments will bring good returns and you may also financially help a friend or relative. The second part of the day is good to discuss property-related issues with siblings. Some traders will also be fortunate to receive huge profits today. You may also consider a weekend holiday which would include good expenses.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Those who have kidney-related ailments will need medical attention today. Viral fever, oral issues, body aches, migraine, and skin allergies are common among Capricorns today. Be careful while using the staircase or while boarding a train. Reduce the sugar intake and keep junk food away from the menu. Those who have sleep-related problems should go for natural remedies including yoga and meditation.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)