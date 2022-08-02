Capricorn Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for August 2,'22 states, good day

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) The day needs care over some aspects. You may face some health and relationship issues. Things may lose control if you do not take action on time and deal with these issues. Your stable financial condition may allow you to explore some investment opportunities to achieve your long term or short-term goals on the financial front. Things may go smoothly on the work front. Some business deals or meeting with clients can prove good for your business growth. It's good to research the new trend and market growth before launching new products or making any big business decision. Your family may become a support pillar and give you the required encouragement and motivation you need to start your new venture or settle abroad for job purposes. You may get good buyers for your old property.

What else is there to know about the rest of your day? Read ahead:

Capricorn Finance Today: You may have a moderate day. Working women may think about starting their own business and apply for business loans. There are chances of getting an equipment or machine repair done today.

Capricorn Family Today: A family trip may give you a chance to spend wonderful time with loved ones and do the things you never did in your life. Refreshing and relaxing aura is indicated on the family front, so enjoy these precious and lovely moments.

Capricorn Career Today: You may have a favorable day on the work front. Your achievements and career growth may motivate people around you. Try to work on your leadership skills to get good hike and promotion.

Capricorn Health Today: Day is not suitable and you may face some issues associated with skin. You should avoid allergens today to prevent any sort of allergic reaction. Meditation, relaxing activities and proper diet may help maintain mental and physical health.

Capricorn Love Life Today: Some issues may crop up and make things hard to handle on the love front. Some may think about breaking up with their partner and moving on with their life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON