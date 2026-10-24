Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 24, 2026: One small and deliberate step can help you build true confidence

A small beginning may do more for your confidence than waiting to feel fully motivated. The Moon in Pisces in your third house remains there all day, supporting initiative, useful conversations, and tasks that can be handled in manageable stages. If you feel both restless and reluctant, choose something with a clear endpoint, such as arranging an appointment or completing a local errand. Saturn in Pisces, your third house, is retrograde, supporting sustained effort. Giving a difficult message a clear purpose can help you communicate firmly without becoming severe. Your confidence need not depend on taking a dramatic risk. There is courage in asking a straightforward question or admitting that a detail needs attention. A sibling or neighbor may welcome a practical exchange, although you need not turn a brief conversation into a lengthy obligation. Keep travel plans simple and allow enough time for routine delays. By evening, a few completed actions may feel more reassuring than an ambitious list left largely untouched.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
Ordinary conversation may reveal more than a formal relationship discussion. Share something about your day, then give your partner enough space to respond without steering them toward your conclusion. Jupiter in Cancer, your seventh house, is direct and exalted, supporting thoughtful agreements. Deciding what each person can realistically commit to may bring more ease than making broad promises. Differences still require tact. If a practical issue has become tense, address one part rather than reopening everything at once. Singles may find a simple, reliable exchange more appealing than intense declarations. With children, show interest in their approach without making affection seem dependent on meeting an expected result.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
This is a useful day to turn intentions into clear first steps. Send the inquiry, begin the outline, or practice an unfamiliar procedure carefully enough to notice where you hesitate. Mercury in Libra, your tenth house, changes from direct to retrograde during the day, so check recipients, attachments, and document versions before sending professional correspondence. A correction handled calmly is better than defending an avoidable mistake. Students can use a short written summary to check whether they understand a topic. If your confidence grows, let it improve your participation rather than increase the number of commitments you accept. Business conversations benefit from a defined next step and a realistic account of what you can deliver today.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
Useful effort may support earnings, but an inquiry or encouraging response is not money received. Rahu in Aquarius, your second house, and Ketu in Leo, your eighth house, are retrograde. Focus on reliable cash flow while keeping shared liabilities properly recorded. Check whether a household payment has already been made before paying it again. If someone asks you to contribute, consider your existing commitments before answering. Local travel, deliveries, and small convenience purchases can add up, so group errands when practical. Keep business and personal spending identifiable, even when both occur on the same day.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
Restlessness may ease when you alternate concentrated work with uncomplicated movement. Walk a short distance when practical, but do not turn every errand into a race. If you use your phone repeatedly, change position and take occasional breaks from the screen. Regular meals and enough water are more useful than relying on enthusiasm to carry you through. Leave some quiet time after a busy sequence of calls or visits. A steady bedtime may help prevent today's increased activity from spilling into tomorrow's tiredness.
Tip for the Day: Choose a clear first step, then let completed effort build confidence.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More