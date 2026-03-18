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    Gemini Horoscope Today March 18, 2026: Astrology says these professions may receive special blessings today

    Gemini Horoscope Today: It is a good day for entrepreneurs to launch new products.

    Published on: Mar 18, 2026 4:03 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

    Daily horoscope prediction says, be a soldier of discipline

    Take on new professional responsibilities and prioritise quality time with your partner. Be mindful, as some minor health issues may arise today.

    Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Honesty in your relationship will bring positive rewards. Distance yourself from office politics and aim for excellence in your tasks. Keep your budget tight and be aware that your health may not be at its peak.

    Gemini Love Horoscope Today

    Be mindful not to upset your partner with careless words or actions. Avoid sensitive topics and value your partner's opinions over your own. Listening will serve you better than talking today. Planning a getaway together could strengthen your bond. Some women will receive parental support regarding their relationship, and the evening is perfect for a romantic dinner.

    Gemini Career Horoscope Today

    Maintain a professional demeanour to ensure success in projects and client meetings. A change in your role or new responsibilities may be on the horizon. Banking, IT, and healthcare professionals may find exciting opportunities, including roles abroad. Students will need to work hard for their desired grades. It is a good day for entrepreneurs to launch new products.

    Gemini Money Horoscope Today

    Minor financial constraints require you to curb unnecessary spending. It is a safe time to purchase essential electronic appliances, but stay alert regarding payment processing. Some may find success in property transactions. Women are likely to settle financial matters with friends, while business owners may secure funding for expansion.

    Gemini Health Horoscope Today

    Monitor your health closely as issues like hypertension or anxiety may cause discomfort. Pay attention to eye or ear infections. Parents should watch for stomach-related complaints in children. Today is an excellent day to start a yoga routine. Replace deep-fried snacks with baked, healthy alternatives.

    Gemini Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
    • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
    • Symbol: Twins
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
    • Sign Ruler: Mercury
    • Lucky Day: Wednesday
    • Lucky Color: Silver
    • Lucky Number: 7
    • Lucky Stone: Emerald

    Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Gemini Horoscope Today March 18, 2026: Astrology Says These Professions May Receive Special Blessings Today

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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