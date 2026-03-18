Gemini Horoscope Today March 18, 2026: Astrology says these professions may receive special blessings today

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Daily horoscope prediction says, be a soldier of discipline Take on new professional responsibilities and prioritise quality time with your partner. Be mindful, as some minor health issues may arise today. Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Honesty in your relationship will bring positive rewards. Distance yourself from office politics and aim for excellence in your tasks. Keep your budget tight and be aware that your health may not be at its peak.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today Be mindful not to upset your partner with careless words or actions. Avoid sensitive topics and value your partner's opinions over your own. Listening will serve you better than talking today. Planning a getaway together could strengthen your bond. Some women will receive parental support regarding their relationship, and the evening is perfect for a romantic dinner.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today Maintain a professional demeanour to ensure success in projects and client meetings. A change in your role or new responsibilities may be on the horizon. Banking, IT, and healthcare professionals may find exciting opportunities, including roles abroad. Students will need to work hard for their desired grades. It is a good day for entrepreneurs to launch new products.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today Minor financial constraints require you to curb unnecessary spending. It is a safe time to purchase essential electronic appliances, but stay alert regarding payment processing. Some may find success in property transactions. Women are likely to settle financial matters with friends, while business owners may secure funding for expansion.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today Monitor your health closely as issues like hypertension or anxiety may cause discomfort. Pay attention to eye or ear infections. Parents should watch for stomach-related complaints in children. Today is an excellent day to start a yoga routine. Replace deep-fried snacks with baked, healthy alternatives.

Gemini Sign Attributes Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com