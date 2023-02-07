Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Horoscope Today, February 7, 2023: Fortune favours you

Gemini Horoscope Today, February 7, 2023: Fortune favours you

Published on Feb 07, 2023 12:02 AM IST

Horoscope Today for February 7 to read the daily astrological prediction for Gemini. Healthwise, it’s a great day! You are likely to fulfill your fitness goals and a healthy diet. Working on your exercise routine is truly looking good on you.

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today for February 7, 2023: Expect stability at work as you gradually resolve all the queries lined up for you.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Fortune favors the bold Geminis! Your strategic thought process has finally welcomed doors of wealth in your life. You can expect some big wins today as money comes in from unexpected sources. Healthwise, it’s a great day! You are likely to fulfill your fitness goals and a healthy diet. Working on your exercise routine is truly looking good on you. There might be some impediments lined up at work. Your enthusiasm is likely to overcome these hurdles easily. Overall, it’s a usual day at work. A close relative is likely to cause a fight in the family rekindling old wounds. You may get into a fight with your relatives. Controlling your temper is strongly advised. Expect relief in your love life as you and your partner share an intimate moment. Let love work the magic on you! Travelling to a small village can help you connect with your grass roots.

Gemini Finance Today

Financially, you’re at a comfortable space and can afford to indulge in some luxuries. You can expect money to flow in from real estate investments and stock market shares.

Gemini Family Today

Extended family is likely to create a ruckus in your family. You may get hurt emotionally and engage in a verbal attack. Avoiding and letting go of their preconceptions is the best you can do.

Gemini Career Today

Expect stability at work as you gradually resolve all the queries lined up for you. You might reach a point of comfort and security at work as you get comfortable with your role.

Gemini Health Today

Enjoy this bloom of health as you get what you desire. Your mind is ready to tackle the challenges headstrong. Continuing a morning routine can really have a positive impact.

Gemini Love Life Today

Spending some quality time with your special one can put a smile on your face. Deep conversations can take you to better level in your relationship. Enjoy this bliss while it lasts.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

