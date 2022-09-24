Gemini Horoscope Today, Sept 24, 2022: Family trip coming soon

GEMINI(May 21-Jun 21) This is going to be a very good day for Gemini natives. You are working hard to ensure your professional growth and you may achieve all your career goals soon. Your siblings or friends may be inspired by your efforts to create a beautiful life for your loved ones. Financially, you may not face any issue and focus towards the way to manage your finances and investments.

A family trip is on the cards. You may enjoy great time with your loved ones by enjoying activities or things you have never tried in your life. Some may be busy in negotiating a property deal. Everything seems in sync, but some love issues may cause you stress.

Gemini Finance Today: It’s a good day on the financial front. Some business trips are indicated. You may find smart options to boost your income. You may also sell or buy a property.

Gemini Family Today: It is a moderate day on the family front. You may have to devote more hours to work, so it may be hard for you to give time to your family or enjoy family events. A friend may reach out to discuss important things with you.

Gemini Career Today: This seems to be a very good day on the work front. The first half of the day may be quite crucial and you may make some big plans to complete an important project on the given timeline. You may discuss new ideas and approaches with seniors.

Gemini Health Today: Gemini natives may realize the significance of a healthy mind and body and they start putting efforts into having a healthy lifestyle. It is a good idea to balance your eating pattern and drink plenty of fluids to flush out toxins from your body.

Gemini Love Life Today: Some old issues may create trouble in your relationships, you are advised not to discuss past and embrace the future. Your impatient and stubborn attitude may prove harmful for your married life, so be careful.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Chocolate

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

