Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 23, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Joining hands with a competitor can enhance profits. Your hard work will be rewarded with a raise or bonus. A fine balance of exercise and diet will find you full of energy. Some family issues get resolved to your satisfaction. Those spiritually inclined may plan for a pilgrimage. This is the right time to focus on the academic front. Setting aside some time for yourself will help achieve mental calmness.

Love Focus: Someone who simply adores you will dote on you and provide all the support you need.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A windfall can be expected by those playing the stocks. Those in the film industry can expect the backing of producers. Meditation can work wonders, if done regularly. You find time to share the small joys of the family. An out of town official trip is likely to give you some respite and peace of mind. Money from property may come to you.

Love Focus: Those secretly in love beware, as there is a likelihood of the affair getting discovered.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

An apprehension regarding a financial issue will be laid to rest. Your mental tension is likely to end soon. If you keep on the right side of the right people, you are likely to get immensely benefitted. This is the day to spend time with children and family. Those bored of the daily grind may seek an outlet. Property owners may make a killing in the realty market.

Love Focus: Sun shines brightly for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

An increase in salary or pocket money is indicated for some. Business persons are likely to find ways to enhance profits. Taking good care of yourself is the first step in assuring good health. Arrival of a relative or friend is likely to brighten up the day for you. Driving to enjoy the weather is very much on the cards for some youngsters. Acquiring a new property may be on your mind.

Love Focus: Doing small things for spouse will make love stronger.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A financial tip proves profitable. Home remedy will prove effective for insomniacs. Someone may tattle against you at work and put you in an embarrassing situation. For newlyweds, marital bliss is guaranteed! You are likely to undertake a journey by sea or air. Excellent showing in a competition may encourage you to venture into a new field.

Love Focus: Your decision to take the initiative on the romantic front hits the bullseye.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Money will be well spent on an enjoyable vacation. Lucrative work is in the offing for builders and contractors. A change in routine is likely to get positive results on the health front. Planning something special for the family will get them in cheerful mood. An exclusive vacation is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Prospects of marriage may brighten the horizon of a long-term relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your enjoyment of an outing will be doubled as someone else foots the bill. Health remains satisfactory, as you eat right. Those in the government sector can be posted out to a B grade city. An exciting event is in the offing and is likely to bring the family together. A lot of travelling is indicated and it will all be fun. Academic front looks promising.

Love Focus: Chance of settling down in holy matrimony is possible for the eligible.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Bankers may find the day fatiguing. Excessive drinking or overindulgence in food may harm. Those staying away from family will find ways to enjoy themselves. Those fond of travel may find their wish coming true. This is the right time to realise your dream on the academic front. You feel on top of the world today and are likely to accomplish much.

Love Focus: Someone you like may be too busy to give you time.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Coffee

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A power game is likely to ensue at work, but things will work in your favour. A healthy alternative will give an added boost to fitness. A challenge on the financial front will be handled by you most competently. Preparations will be in full swing to receive someone coming from outside. An overseas journey to attend a marriage or an important function is on the cards.

Love Focus: You will take steps to strengthen your relationship on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Good investment moves will find you and family financially secure. Earning prospects of doctors, lawyers and architects are likely to get a boost. A health tip will prove to be of immense benefit. A family elder may try to seek your attention by feigning ill health. Those awaiting results on the academic front will not be disappointed. An important event will make you all excited and raring to go.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover can only be possible after office hours.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Violet

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A financial problem building up on the horizon dissipates bringing you a big relief. You will not go wrong by following the instructions in letter and spirit at work. A daily fitness programme followed religiously will soon show results. An argument at home may keep you off mood. You may get a chance to go on a pleasure trip. Your grace and good manners win friends and admirers on the social front.

Love Focus: Your attempts to woo the one you like are likely to bear fruit.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A utility or gadget acquired recently will be a money saver. You may never get around to doing it, if you leave it for some other day. Regular exercising will make you feel on the top of the world. Your energy and verve prove contagious on the social front. Higher studies may beckon some for better prospects. You are likely to light up faces of those you meet today.

Love Focus: Your mild manners will attract a member of the opposite gender.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream