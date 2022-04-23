Pisces Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 23

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, you may want to break free from the shackles of a boring life. You are likely to make efforts to improve the situation you are in and come up with trumps too. You may want to do things your way to express yourself better. Today, you are also likely to get to explore nature and feel one with it. Do not let impatience ruin the fun for you on your professional front. Your social life may be quite eventful as you get to meet up with old friends. There may be extreme changes waiting for you. Embrace them as they are likely to bring life-altering avenues for you. Students are likely to do very well in competitive exams. Those seeking to pursue higher studies may get a call from a reputed university. Travelling may prove to be therapeutic. Property matters may fall in your favour.

Pisces Finance Today

On the economic front, your position seems quite strong. You may be able to save enough for the future and also put surplus capital in shares and speculative activities. A side business may also prove to be lucrative.

Pisces Family Today

On the domestic front, you may experience happiness. Children are likely to lift their spirits with their fun activities. You may engage yourself in some house-cleaning tasks that are likely to cheer up your loved ones too.

Pisces Career Today

On the professional front, your efforts may seem to go in vain. Despite performing well, you may not be rewarded for your efforts. Some of you might see chances of a monetary bonus or promotion slipping from your hands.

Pisces Health Today

Today, you may feel a bit under the weather, as skin ailments may trouble you. Immediate medical attention may be required. Physical activities may keep you fit and in shape. Yoga or aromatherapy may help you relieve stress.

Pisces Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you are likely to win the trust of your partner with your honesty and integrity. This might bring you two closer and you may get to enjoy intimacy with them. Make efforts to strengthen the bond.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026