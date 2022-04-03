Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 3, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Someone is likely to help you out monetarily. Winning a lucrative contract is on the cards for some businesspersons. Efforts put on the health front will be beneficial. Some celebration on the home front is expected and will keep you much entertained. Wanderlust may get the better of you and find you setting out on a long journey. A property is likely to be acquired by some.

Love Focus: You will manage to take your love life a notch higher.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Buying something big is on the cards as you manage your finances well. Businesspersons are likely to find their business picking up. Junk food is not only likely to get you out of shape, but will also harm your health. A journey by road promises to be safe and comfortable. This is the time for spiritual awakening for the religious minded. Your luck turns for the better on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may be avoiding lover for reasons best known to you!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Pending payments are likely to be released. Some of you will get the opportunity to enhance your workplace skills. You will successfully curb the temptation for junk food to retain good health. A talented family member is likely to do you proud. Plans for travel may be shot down by others. An immovable asset may come to you by way of inheritance.

Love Focus: An image makeover may do wonders to your love life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Some signs on the financial front will appear encouraging. You will be able to iron out all the kinks on the professional front. You will manage to deal with a skin problem or allergy troubling you for long. Organizing something at home cannot be ruled out for some. You may invite someone over for an outing together. Things proceed smoothly on the academic front.

Love Focus: You can resent someone’s more than usual interest in your personal life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Money woes are likely to be over for some. Businesspersons are likely to find their business picking up. Continue taking all steps to keep fit. A family youngster can be laid up with fever. A long journey will be completed without any glitches or delays. Getting shortchanged in a property matter is possible. Your luck turns for the better on the academic front.

Love Focus: Spouse or lover will get adequate time to exchange sweet nothings on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Money loaned to someone will be returned. You will manage to bring changes in your lifestyle for better health. Those in the service sector may have to deal with some annoying customers. There is a fair chance of an impromptu outing with family today. Some of you are likely to travel soon. Property matters are likely to lean favourably on your side. You will get the time to consolidate your position on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life of young couples is likely to improve through mutual effort.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Maintaining fitness will come easy, as you go in for a lifestyle change. You will manage to raise the capital for something you want to buy or get done. Some recognition is in store for you on the work front. You are likely to welcome the change that has been initiated at home. Stars favour travel and those out on a vacation are bound to have a great time. Fun time is foreseen for some on the social front.

Love Focus: Your stubbornness can put paid to a romantic evening out with lover.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Coffee

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will manage to raise the capital for something you want to buy or get done. Hiring people for a particular job at work may not be as easy as it seems. You are likely to keep fit by keeping yourself active. Friends or relations can invite you to their place for meal. There is a distinct possibility of travelling overseas. A property matter promises to turn out the way you had wanted it to.

Love Focus: Marital ties are likely to get strengthened.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those in urgent need of money can expect a helping hand. You are likely to make a fortune in your current profession or business. You are likely to become more physically active, just to come back in shape. A family elder can spoil the domestic environment. An important personal work entailing travelling out of town will be completed successfully. Shifting to a better residence is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Love comes to you from an unexpected quarter and you will be able to make the most of it.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Beige

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Problems on the financial front get sorted out and a financial boom is foreseen. You are likely to be talked into joining a gym or adopting a fitness routine. A senior can take exception to your error prone work and pull you up. Good news awaits some on the family front. You are likely to enjoy a short trip today. You will get the time to consolidate your position on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will manage to take your love life a notch higher.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Repaying a loan will not pose much problem. Chances of a promotion or some recognition at work cannot be ruled out. You may start something new for getting fit and benefit on the health front. This is an excellent time to plan a family outing. Shifting to a new house can be on the cards. Thorough preparation and practice will hold you in good stead on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love comes to you from an unexpected quarter and you will be able to make the most of it.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Monetarily, things look bright as money comes from various sources. Those entangled in red tape will be able to get their job done without much hassle. Some of you are likely to adopt yoga or meditation to maintain peace of mind. A family get-together is likely to prove enjoyable and help make you more socially in. There is a chance of making plans for a trip with friends.

Love Focus: A habit of yours can irritate spouse, so either refrain from it or face the music!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

