Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 3

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your personality is a little complex when it comes to expressing feelings. Most of the time, you are over-emotional and too sensitive and this often makes decision making very tough for you. You tend to observe things around you. It's time to let go of complacency and start looking for new opportunities to realize your ambitions. Whatever you want seems to be yours now The best part of your personality is creativity and love for nature. You love finding happiness in small things around. You have always loved to stay in your comfort zone and you don’t love to travel much as you become homesick very soon. However, you are advised to plan a short weekend break with your loved ones. Avoid doing any property deal at the moment. You are advised to wait for the right time and the right offer.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You have always known your true worth. Recently, you have been doing a great job by investing in the share market and mutual funds. You may make some important decisions that will boost your financial status. Just stay observant of the market trend before making any move.

Sagittarius Family Today

The day will be filled with happiness and joy within the family and you will simply love the positive vibes around you today. You will notice that everything is in the right place and the people around are so joyful and playful.

Sagittarius Career Today

You are extremely diligent and careful in your career choice. You are advised to act wisely while focusing on your work. You have a good day at work as your seniors may recognise and appreciate your dedication and hard work.

Sagittarius Health Today

You can begin your day with a long walk in the fresh air. This will fill your heart with positivity and you will witness that your entire day is filled with good vibes. You must stay true to your fitness goals. You are most likely to see a considerable change in your health and body today.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Just be yourself and don't have expectations set by your partner or spouse. If they are too occupied, it is your responsibility to show your understanding and caring side to nourish your beautiful relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Beige

