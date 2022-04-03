Taurus Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 3

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are a strong person when it comes to facing the negativities in life wand that makes your personality so bold. You are aware that life can be difficult and having courage can help in dealing with the situation efficiently. You are blessed with realist thinking which your friends find very boring but you must not bother and just move ahead with full confidence. You are special because you always try to stay rooted. You will find the day great to achieve your desires with goals. You are expected to have a great time with your family as you will take up a short holiday this weekend. You must enjoy the trip to the fullest. Long pending inheritance disputes are likely to be settled in your favour.

Taurus Finance Today

Takes extra precautions while dealing with your money and finances today. You are advised to be more mindful of new market policies. You must take the advice of elders before investing. Doing proper research and paperwork can be beneficial.

Taurus Family Today

You are blessed with a childlike mood. You love to be happy with your family and today you will find for that. The kids in your family will make you feel even more playful. Your sibling will create an atmosphere of humour and fun at home. Things will be in the right place today.

Taurus Career Today

You must not hesitate to take that big and bold step in your career today. You have wanted this for a long and today are the right time. New development at the workplace might demand you to relocate from your native city.

Taurus Health Today

Enjoy your day with a healthy start. Go out on a morning to have a great day ahead. You must make it a point to stay active most of the time as this will keep you fit and fine. You are advised to follow a healthy lifestyle.

Taurus Love Life Today

You will feel better after communicating your feelings to your partner or spouse after so long. You have been waiting for the right time for a long. Today is your day you can start thinking about the future with your partner. You are advised to spend more alone time to figure out things.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

