Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 20

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Your tendency to live life in the present moment is most likely to work in your favour. Your advice is to fight any impulse to shop online, window shop instead. You will be joking around with your family today. Everyone is in a great mood. You will get an appraisal due to your leadership qualities. Set a reminder to take water breaks and stay hydrated. Take care of your eating patterns.

Love Focus: You are missing the way your significant partner used to give all of their attention to you.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You know how to make people comfortable in their skin. Your friend might need you to play this role today. Invest your money and time in the things that give you tangible results. It is not okay to direct your anger and frustrations out on your family. You are getting showered with opportunities in your professional life. You have already taken your first few steps of the action plan by starting gyming.

Love Focus: You are comfortable in each other's silence.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

It's okay to analyse the things around you decisively to make the best choice. You have been behaving well with your impulses to shop around and enjoy carefreely. Have dinner together to catch up with all the life updates with your family members. Conflicts are rising between the employees and authorities. Reduce the alcohol to decrease bodily toxicity. Get proper rest to reduce some stress. Also, call your nutritionist and create a new diet chart.

Love Focus: Your Love has all the intentions to sweep you off of your feet today. Enjoy your day!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You carry the highest level of emotional intelligence that enables you to see everything with the eye of an empath. Budget everything that's in your hand. Find creative ways to earn more. Your mood is creating a disturbance in your home environment today. You have recently got a new opportunity or path to walk your professional road. Be mindful that health defines your overall wellness including your mental health. Do not stress if you want to maintain this ahead.

Love Focus: Your partner adores you and wants to pamper you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Beige

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You are allowed to enjoy yourself and express what and how you feel. Expect gain from an investment you made in recent years. Your family really misses your creative ways to spend time with them. You can expect a job call from a company you want to work for or you may get a project to lead that you have worked for. Your lazy attitude towards your health may hamper your body today.

Love Focus: An argument with your partner is foreseen at the start today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A Virgo is always ready to help a friend in need. A good day to get into a property or real estate deal. You will get monetary gains from the deal that you'll make today. Avoid any discussion today. It may lead to more troubles in your life. Your colleague/senior may offer help to you today to manage the workload. You have a very practical approach towards life, and that is seen in your concern for your health.

Love Focus: Someone you know may try to fill some bad thoughts in your partner's mind but don’t worry, your partner knows that you are a loyal person.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Libra highly values beauty and sanity in an individual. You are expecting a payment from a client but this may get delayed if you will not follow up with them rigorously. Expect a visit from a close relative, you will have a good time together. You may face disappointment even from the ones you trust. You will start your day with a healthy mode switched on; following the prescribed diet plan and going to the gym on time.

Love Focus: Your partner will ask you to meet and go out.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You have an archetype of protector and you play this role from time to time however you choose your people consciously. You may get good investment or property deals today from a person known to you for a long time. You may get into any trouble, and your acts are not appropriate to the situation as per your family. You may get ideas for your side business, stay firm to the vibes you'll have for this business. Regular gym or yoga is something you praise and you'll get a chance to spread awareness about the same to your close ones today.

Love Focus: Expect a candlelight dinner or something special from your loved one.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Dear Sagittarius, you have an amazing zeal to lead your life. This day is quite auspicious for all the affairs relating to money and finance. People born under this sign have a good sense of humour, and this quality will get you lots of praise today. You may have work pressure today in the office; stress and fatigue will accompany you today at the workplace. Try some stress-relieving activities today for the day to stay healthy and happy.

Love Focus: Dear Sagittarius, you’ll have a good day with your partner today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You are known for self-discipline and self-reliance. You are silent people who constantly work towards their goals. Your finances are getting better now, there were ups and downs earlier in money matters. Stay calm and handle your family situations with a relaxed mind, or else avoid it for the day. Your stars are in favour today, you can expect appraisal or incentive news. Your health will cope up with you today if you focus on it primarily.

Love Focus: Singles may find their life partner very close to them today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You have a sharp mind who always think to better themselves. You will be happy today to have a stable bank balance with good returns on your investments. Your family front seems good today, everyone at home is healthy and happy. Be careful, your work can be stolen by someone at the workplace and all your hard work can go in veins. Focus on your health today, you may have minor coughs and colds that could be extended for a longer time if not treated well.

Love Focus:Initiative on the romantic front is likely to bear fruit.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Hey believers, you are someone who carries their faith no matter how bad the scenario looks. If you're willing to invest money in some project/ market shares, you should try it out today. You can be appreciated in front of other relatives for the way you take care of your family and loved ones. Whatever you will start today, you're going to get success. All the best. You're adopting a healthy lifestyle, everyone has a doubt whether you'll follow it rigorously or not.

Love Focus: You and your partner will be spending time together and discussing your future plans.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

