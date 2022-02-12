Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 12, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

You can spend on home cleaning or office renovation work today. You may find some free time to spend with your kids. Some may get promoted to the higher positions and get handsome salary package. You should start an exercise routine to keep yourself active and healthy. Meeting with old friends or close relatives may fill you with energy. Strong performance on the academic front is indicated.

Love Focus: Avoid any kind of argument with partner as stars are not in your favor.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Take your call before incurring an expenditure someone is insisting on. You should try to be involved in family matters. You may be occupied in an important project at work. Someone in family may recover from a prolonged health issue. You may be in the process of giving finishing touches to a property deal. You are likely to remain consistent on the academic front. Learn to keep cool.

Love Focus: A romantic trip with partner may prove rejuvenating and refreshing.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

You may have enough to splurge on luxurious items and enjoy a long trip. Some may invest in property or mutual funds. You need not to worry about your rivals or competitors at work front. Meeting new people may fill you with enthusiasm and curiosity today. Homemaker may spend a lot in home decorating items or kitchen appliances. You will need to keep your faith in someone and not get discouraged. Alertness on the academic front will help prevent mistakes.

Love Focus: Day does not seem favorable to discuss anything important with partner.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Everything seems okay on the financial front. Some may hire staff or new employees. This is an excellent time to further your career goals. Excellent time is foreseen on a long journey. A good bargain awaits some on the property front. You are likely to fare well on the academic front. Home renovation or construction work may take longer than expected.

Love Focus: You may radiate good vibes and positivity and keep love front exciting and cheerful.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

LEO (July 23-August 23)

A property matter may sort out in your favor. You have good financial condition that may allow you to plan a long vacation. You may enjoy a wonderful day with your spouse and kids. More precautions should be taken if you have kids. Try to control your emotions today. A family youngster may do you proud on the academic front. Those saving for a major item will do well to wait for sometime more for a better bargain.

Love Focus: Your partner may plan some romantic activities that may prove worth enjoying.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Silver

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

A financial venture may get you totally involved. This is a casual day and you may spend time with your loved ones. Things will turn out the way you want them to on the professional front. Meditation or yoga sessions may bring desired outcome for some. This is a good time to finalise property as stars are poised favourably. Keeping in touch with others on the academic front will be helpful.

Love Focus: Suitable planetary positions and positive energy may fill your heart with love.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Day seems to be normal on the financial front. . You may get a chance to spend quality time with cousins. You should avoid arguing with seniors over an issue. Some may take swimming classes or music lessons. Key to your success is to remain in the know of what is happening around you. You will make the most of an impending trip.

Love Focus: You may miss your spouse or partner and send some amazing gifts to him/her.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Lavender

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Your efforts to promote your business may be appreciated. Some may get a good property deal. You can neglect family by focusing too much on work. You should avoid junk foods and control your temptations. A good bargain awaits some on the property front. A journey may prove to be thrilling and help you enjoy to the hilt. You are likely to judge a situation correctly on the academic front and benefit.

Love Focus: Someone special is made for you and you may meet him or her soon.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

You may spend on remodelling home or office. Some may be busy in preparing for a grand event at home like wedding. New venture may seem risky at first, but soon it may reap rewards for you. Your hectic work schedule may drain all your energy today. There is someone who is a source of irritation on the social front, so avoid him or her. Excellent showing is foreseen on the academic front.

Love Focus: This is a good day on the love front and you have a stable relationship with your partner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

You just need to learn how to invest in good deals to get good returns. A better paying job can be landed by some. You may find it difficult to make decisions on behalf of your kids. Someone may give you health tip that may prove beneficial for you. Things remain under control on the academic front, as you put in your best efforts. You may go along with someone today just to give him or her company.

Love Focus: Some misunderstandings between you and your partner may give you tough times.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Lavender

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Some may spend on higher education or professional training of the kids. Arrival of guests may keep you busy in making arrangements. Avoid starting anything new today or changing jobs. It's the right time to join new regime or practice meditation. Take cue from others, instead of guessing and going wrong. An excellent day is foreseen for those pursuing academics. A property is likely to come into your name soon.

Love Focus: Your partner may appreciate your presence in his or her life and tell you how important you are.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Coffee

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Your sibling may need your advice or support on something. Buying something expensive for family member is indicated. You may have an excellent and satisfying day on the work front. Some may plan a trip to spiritual places. Friendship may turn into a romantic relationship. Excellent showing is foreseen on the academic front. Some of you may be on the verge of starting a new construction.

Love Focus: Married couples may plan something different to add spark to their marital life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

