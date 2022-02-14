Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 14, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You can expect gains from past investments. Accompanying a family member on a long journey is possible. Your sincerity towards work may be appreciated by your bosses and peers. Your own efforts will enable you to come back in shape. Those using congested roads need to be vigilant at all times. A project that you had submitted is likely to be adjudged favourably on the academic front. A new construction or renovation may be initiated on the home front.

Love Focus: They’re completely comfortable with you and are ready to support you no matter what.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Start making small investments for the future. Some family issues may need urgent resolution, so don’t neglect them. You are likely to respond to your true calling on the professional front. Guidance on the academic front is likely to improve things for you. You will enjoy good health by getting rid of an old ailment. You are likely to get the opportunity to go in for property that fits your pocket.

Love Focus: Take a trip or plan a fun activity together to rekindle the spark.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 21)

You need to work on your flaky nature. Pay attention to how your family member’s feeling. You will be able to impress your superior enough to come back into his or her good books. You’re cheerier and this is helping you mend your broken relations too. You are likely to maintain the tempo on the academic front. An invitation to a social gathering is likely to be forthcoming.

Love Focus: Day proves favourable for those looking for an ideal bride or groom.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)

Financial situation gets strengthened as money flows in. Your presence of mind will help in saving a situation at work. A child or a family youngster can keep you on your toes today. Your desire to visit someone may make you undertake a journey. Good news awaits those waiting for possession of a new property. Progress on the academic front will be more than satisfactory.

Love Focus: Your romantic mood seems contagious, so expect a great time with spouse or lover!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)

Some monetary transactions may bring steady profits. You can expect the day relaxing as far as office workload is concerned. A family member may seek your help, so find time for him or her. Health needs to be your topmost priority or it may trouble you in the long run. Academically, your mental clarity and power of retention will hold you in good stead. Doubts on the academic front are likely to get clearer by your well wishers.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you need to keep your temper flare-ups in check.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)

You may continue doing something that is proving good for your health. Money invested in speculations may yield good returns. An exercise regimen may be taken up by some to remain fit and energetic. Your peers and seniors are very impressed with your alertness and sense of commitment. Getting an immovable asset through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some. You are set to make your mark on the academic front.

Love Focus: The day does not seem promising as far as your love life is concerned.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Blue

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)

Read the fine print in a financial negotiation to avoid getting a raw deal. You are likely to find a job option much to your liking. Let the thought fire you and make you more motivated and dedicated. Domestic front may see unnecessary arguments and even silly fights. Getting preferential treatment on the academic front is possible. Despite opposition, you are likely to do what you feel is right.

Love Focus: Don’t let silly arguments get in the way of what you have right now.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

The money is coming and going so fast even to notice the transactions. Family may not support your idea outright, but you will manage to get around them. Someone competent is likely to be found by those with a medical problem. Good progress is indicated for those preparing for a competition or exam. Some of you may be asked for a donation in return for something that you want. A property owned by you may start giving good returns.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to go through some tough times.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Sagittarius (Nov 20 - Dec 21)

Your business is likely to expand and flourish soon. Income from a side business is also set to increase. Spending time with your loved ones may bring harmony at home. You may lag, as distractions are likely to affect your ability to focus. You are likely to be talked into joining a gym or adopting a fitness routine. Don’t become a stranger in your own social circle, meet often. You may have to put your foot down against a trip you are reluctant to go on.

Love Focus: Chances of meeting someone you simply adore cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Capricorn (Dec 21 - Jan 20)

You have the money, but may still need to curb wasteful expenditure. Things that had gone a bit awry on the work front appear to stabilise now. Some tasks on the home front may require immediate attention. You are likely to take a step closer to acquiring a new property. Health problem dogging you for long is set to disappear soon. You will find things getting better on the academic front. You can find yourself in a dilemma on the social front.

Love Focus: Lover will help you in coming out of your shell and enjoy togetherness.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Aquarius (Jan 19 - Feb 18)

You’ve been controlling yourself and your urges to splurge and that has helped you a lot. Things at work might be a little slow and not as expected. Buying something big is on the cards, as you manage your finances well. A suitable matrimonial match for someone eligible in the family can be expected. Good progress is indicated for those preparing for a competition or exam.

Love Focus: Time has come inch closer to the one you have taken a fancy for on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Pisces (Feb 18 - Mar 20)

Your financial situation is set to improve. A breakthrough on the professional front is likely for some. You can be surrounded by your loved ones today. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those on a long-distance travel. You will be able to take the initiative to settle a property issue amicably. On the academic front, things may begin to turn in your favour soon. A good strategy will have to be thought out to expand what you have started.

Love Focus: Cherish the moments with your partner and be prepared for them to go all out for you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green