All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 15, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Those feeling under the weather will bounce back. You are set to become financially stronger. Those doing some kind of field research are likely to gain recognition. Your feelings will be respected by others on the home front. You may need to travel at short notice today. Developing a piece of land is on the cards for some. Academics pose no difficulty, as you perform well. Planning something big on the social front may be on your mind.

Love Focus: Lover may take out time for you, so plan out something nice.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your fitness routine can take a beating due to sheer lethargy. Financial strength is set to grow stronger for some. Things at work turn out favourable as you implement some new ideas. Personal relationships can receive a jolt on the domestic front. Travelling, especially by train, may prove hectic. This is not the right day to deal in property. You will need to be quick in whatever you have undertaken on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may not get the response you desire from someone you like.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A worry over some issue may keep you ill at ease, but not for long. Previous investments may start giving good returns. A good break on the business front is foreseen for some. Additional skills will add to the expertise of homemakers. Those on vacation may visit someplace exotic and enjoy unique experiences. You will get the opportunity to acquire new property at a good price.

Love Focus: There will be something to cheer about on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Self-discipline may help you achieve peak physical fitness. An expensive purchase can pinch you, but little you can do about it. Don’t let your heart dictate in professional matters. A family elder’s opinion may appear unjust upfront, but it will have great merit. Leave may be refused to those planning a vacation at this juncture. Correct decisions on the academic front will keep you totally in control of things.

Love Focus: Those in love may consider an out of town trip.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are likely to opt for a healthy alternative to get fit and in shape. Some of you will need to do some quick thinking on the financial front. A business proposal will need to be vetted properly before being accepted. A delicate family situation will need to be handled with compassion. Undertake long- distance travel today. Discuss any reservations you have about a property issue beforehand.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts may grope in the dark for some more time.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Seasonal changes may lay you up in bed with illness. Your foresight is likely to see your assets and wealth multiply. A task not performed up to the mark may put you in the dock. Diplomacy may become the key to defuse a domestic situation. A vacation may materialise and prove most enjoyable. A property matter you had been worried about will be amicably settled. Be realistic in selecting your objective on the academic front to succeed

Love Focus: Soft corner for a workplace colleague shows signs of turning into romance.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Health wise you feel at the top of the world. Good monetary decisions are likely to keep you financially secure. Those in uniformed services can crave a peace posting. Steer clear of arguments on the home front. Your plans for an outing will proceed without any hassles. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property. A satisfactory performance on the academic front may come as a big relief for some.

Love Focus: Grievances in a personal relationship will need to be urgently redressed.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Making workouts a part of your routine is indicated. The day seems profitable when you can make some money. You will have to remain proactive in a professional situation. Homemakers may feel overworked and crave a change. Be careful in long-distance travel by road. A property decision may prove unfavourable. Working as a team on the academic front is important.

Love Focus: Your wit and charm are certain to put your lover in the mood, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A home remedy is likely to prove effective. Chances of wealth coming your way cannot be ruled out. This is a good day to renew professional relationships. Single mothers are likely to become more financially secure. A long vacation with a partner is indicated for some. Returns from a property will add to your financial strength. Much satisfaction is in store on the academic front, as your performance improves.

Love Focus: Romance promises to keep you cheerful and charged!

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your current exercise regime promises to keep you in shape. Chances of booking a vehicle are on the cards for some. A prestigious assignment is likely to come your way at work. Homemakers will get a chance to implement their ideas. A much-anticipated trip threatens to leave you all tired. The decision regarding a property-related matter may be given in your favour. Those not doing well in academics are likely to go in for extra coaching soon.

Love Focus: This is the perfect day to impress a lover by a surprise gift or a party.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those ailing are likely to make a full recovery. Be prepared for an unexpected expenditure today. Your expertise will be much in demand and add to your reputation at work. A family get-together will provide a welcome break from a monotonous routine. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. Joining coaching classes for improving academic performance is foreseen.

Love Focus: Making plans together with your lover is possible and will be exciting.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Taking up a regular fitness routine will help you get into shape. Judiciousness needs to be exercised by those playing the stocks. Nothing can deter you from achieving what you have in mind at work. You may have to cater to the whims and fancies of a family elder. Those travelling abroad are assured of a memorable experience. Property is likely to become a cash cow for some owners.

Love Focus: A commitment made to a lover will be fulfilled to his or her satisfaction.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Silver