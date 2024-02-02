All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 2, 2024(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Prospects of promotion brighten for those in uniform. Good earning opportunities will be near enough for you to seize them. A break in routine will not only help you relax, but also regain your vigour and vitality. Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. Travel will give you the opportunity of seeing new locations and meeting new people. A house rented out is likely to give good returns.

Love Focus: A special time is in store for those in love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A raise in earning is foreseen and will help you realise your dreams. You will put in efforts to maintain good health. Pace of work on the professional front promises to remain most satisfactory. You may find it difficult to take time out for the family today. Religious minded are likely to plan on a pilgrimage. Wealth or property may come to some through inheritance.

Love Focus: Expressing romantic feelings and exchanging sweet nothings with the one you love will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to get health conscious. An unexpected expenditure will need to be absorbed through your savings. You may not be too thrilled about your prospects in the present job. Family remains supportive and provides you with a joyful environment. Travelling with loved ones on a vacation will prove most exhilarating. This is a favourable time to go in for a house or property.

Love Focus: Your caring attitude is likely to enamour you to your beloved.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Investment options on offer may not excite you enough to put in your money. Choosing a healthy lifestyle at this juncture becomes most essential for some. Chance of getting into a panic situation on the professional front is foreseen, so keep things under control. Parents remain supportive in all your endeavours. You will get a chance to go for a long drive in your new vehicle. A property dispute threatens to pit you against a sibling, so start searching for an amicable solution.

Love Focus: Those looking for matrimonial alliance may get hard pressed to find a suitable mate.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Earning big bucks are foreseen for some professionals. Health conscious will discover some new route to fitness. Getting the better of a competitor on the professional front is indicated. You will need to deal with a family situation with sensitivity. Those planning a vacation must ensure everything to make the going smooth. You may make up your mind to sell a property you own. You are likely to have a time of your life on the social front.

Love Focus: Love life will be immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Profits from some previous investments accrue and keep you financially comfortable. Some of you may need to monitor health closely. Your efforts to come in the good books of people who matter on the professional front will succeed. Arrival of guests at home will make the day most fulfilling. Good progress foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. Visiting the site of your new home is possible.

Love Focus: You will be able to a romantic relationship to the next level.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Your financial situation remains stable. Health remains satisfactory, but aim for total fitness. Recognition of your good work on the professional front may take the form of an award or a monetary incentive. A wedding of a close family member is likely to be solemnised and get you all excited. Youngsters are likely to enjoy going for a spin with friends.

Love Focus: If you are in love, this is the time to take the next step.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Chances of earning big bucks appear on the horizon, so get set to roll in money! You are likely to take it upon yourself to keep fit and keep all ailments at bay. Good man management will help you in completing a project or assignment in time. Home is likely to become a fun place as friends pour in. A trip with your near and dear ones may prove expensive, but little you can do about it. You may not be able to bring down the price of a property that you are interested in, despite efforts.

Love Focus: Giving due importance to your relationship will bring you closer to lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Good earning may keep you in an upbeat mood today. You will be able to fine tune your body through dietary control. At work, you may have to get after someone to get the job done. Tranquility on the home front is likely to be achieved today. You may be invited on an exciting trip. Chances of property or wealth coming your way through inheritance cannot be ruled out. You are likely to keep yourself entertained by remaining socially active.

Love Focus: Conveying your romantic desires in a unique way to someone you love will get you success!

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You are likely to resume your workout regimen and manage to achieve the figure and physique of your dreams! You will be able to remain strong on the financial front. Excellent team work will help in submitting a project or assignment much before the deadline. Spending quality time with family is set to promote togetherness. You can be all set to proceed on a vacation just for a change. Attending a wedding or a function is indicated and will help in expanding your social base.

Love Focus: You will be able to make a special place in the heart of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You are likely to overspend by succumbing to impulse buying. You may become health conscious and start shaking a leg. You may find yourself giving finishing touches to a project or assignment on the professional front. You are likely to enjoy a family get together. Taking someone you get along well with on a journey will prove enjoyable. You will be able to buy the house or property you had been eyeing for long.

Love Focus: Finding time for indulging in a bit of romance can prove difficult today.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Green

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You may concentrate on becoming fitter than you already are by joining a gym or taking up an exercise regimen. An enhanced pay packet awaits some and promises to strengthen the financial front. Self-employed are likely to increase their reach by testing new waters on the professional front. Today, homemakers may enjoy the company of friends and relatives.

Love Focus: Romantic mood is likely to set in today, so prepare to cosy up with the one you love!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach