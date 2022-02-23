Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 23, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today may not be the best day for making financial decisions. Spend more time around your family, maybe play a sport together. Any business plan or job assignment may require your extra attention. Watch those calories and junk food in your plate. Surrender yourself to whatever adventure you wish to take. Your travel plans shall bear sweet fruits it looks! Make sure that you take very calculated decisions regarding investments or deals.

Love Focus: Today may not be the best time to give air to arguments on the love front. Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Expect some useful advice in form of a suggestion from an acquaintance. Students will get exciting prospects to pursue. Don’t get bogged down by global negativities. Today you need to focus within and spread good vibes around. It is a good day to call on friends and loved ones to spend a memorable time together. Work steadily to be able to make of the best that you can get today. Continue a balanced diet and make health your priority. Be careful while operating motor vehicle.

Love Focus: Pay attention to your partner’s mannerism as you shall find some warm love gestures in them.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today focus more on pleasures that do not put a hole in your pocket. The workplace atmosphere will be cordial and time is auspicious. Someone in family may need attention due to changing weather patterns. Very conveniently, today’s star placements are pretty sociable. You would be in the mood to entertain friends and loved one. Get a better handle on emotions to prevent headaches or ill-ease.

Love Focus: Your romantic chart might be dominated by fantasies and secrets.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Be ready for some kind of financial surprise or a pleasant shock. Enjoy your kids’ company over a cup of hot cocoa. You need to maintain your stance and do your job. You won’t crave anyone’s attention and get a sense of pride from your actions and decisions. Go through your travel arrangements again to prevent last minute glitches. Show your stronger side even if you are breaking inside. Health of family elders may need a little more attention.

Love Focus: Stars gentle transition into romance will help singles identify an ideal partner.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today you are filled with zest to get things done to your aspirations. Do extensive research for signing any papers. Speak out if you need a peaceful nap or just watch television. Avoid any falling out with colleague or business partner. Students may encounter an incident that may offer a peek into exciting career prospects. Take leverage of your charm to turn difficult situations in your favour. Hydrate yourself and eat a power snack to retain some motion.

Love Focus: Fights may ensue between couples.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Arrival of a distant undeclared guest may derail some plans. Strong financial circumstances may allow you to purchase a luxury item. Take your supervisor into confidence before rerouting plans. You have raised the bar for yourself and others in health and physical maintenance. Handle it with patience and hear everyone’s take. Travelling with a good friend may bring out the best of you in a trip and turn it into an adventure. Trust your instinct and refrain from taking decisions on the whim.

Love Focus: New couples can feel deeper connection and may take positive steps into the relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

There are average chances of your monetary plans giving desired results. Parents may feel special closeness towards their grown-up children. Influences of your ruling planet Saturn push you to work harder. Things are looking up, but you need more efforts towards your health. You might be desperate, restless and a bit over the top in the latter half of the day. Some breathing exercises and planning step-wise tasks may help ease-up.

Love Focus: You may meet your soulmate, given you truly intend to.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Coffee

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Unnecessary expenses need to be controlled. Upgrading current skills may brighten prospects of raise at work. Some parents may also have tough time dealing with children. Don’t go overboard with emotions as you tend to make promises in heat of the moment. Business trips will give positive results. You may encounter some interesting new people and form good bonds. Make stronger efforts with respect to diet, exercise regime but don’t go overboard.

Love Focus: Singles may have romantic encounters at the most unexpected moments.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Expect major changes with respect to money today. There will be some spiritual connections with those you consider family. You can continue working in your present sector as chances of finding fresh avenues are slim. Trust your intuition and de-clutter your mind. People looking to launch a business are advised to seek help and guidance from market experts. A long-lost friend may reach out to you. Be cautious in dealing with real estate related investments.

Love Focus: Couples will want to spend more time with their partner, so take the day off and go for a long drive.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those with secondary income sources will feel unhappy with the results. A family member may need mental attention. Listen and communicate patiently regarding whatever issues face you. People experiencing any discomfort should not delay seeking medical attention. Prioritize life goals or at least plans for the day. Businesses, especially new ones will see surge in service demand that will continue to grow for some good time.

Love Focus: You are feeling more romantic towards your partner today which needs to be expressed in new ways.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Coffee

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your financial decisions will make good returns in the long run.Nothing out of place with family doing their part in keeping balance at home.Go for whatever excites you and follow your passion.Make your stance clear and do not fall prey to office rumour mongering.You need to take better care of your mental and physical health and on priority.Students are more interested in learning new things and upgrading their knowledge today.

Love Focus :Your stars are showering love, passion and affection over you.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Some unnecessary expenses are ahead. Keep better hold of your finances. Patience, empathy and helpfulness are some virtues you will see throughout the day. Promotions and raise are around the corner. Include more fresh and wholegrain food products. Travel plans will mostly bear desired results and give an interesting end to the day. You can think big and take chances, trust your instinct. Sometimes you may feel scattered but collect yourself quick.

Love Focus: Couples may have to struggle to keep communication clear and avoid any misunderstanding.Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

