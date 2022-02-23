Libra Daily Horoscope for February 23: This would help you win the day

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Creativity and innovativeness will take center stage. You seem more than willing to take risks and try your luck. Expect all-round success in all facets, except at professional front. Take time out for a hobby and get your hands dirty. Long-lasting medical problems will improve and familial/ romantic life will also be pleasant. Open yourself to new opportunities and work hard. Socially-awkward people may experience anxiety, making it difficult to deal with people. Professionally, you will need to put in more efforts to achieve your goals, businessmen could look into expanding their business, some of them internationally as well. You might be desperate, restless and a bit over the top in the latter half of the day. Some breathing exercises and planning step-wise tasks may help ease-up.

Libra Finance Today

There are average chances of your monetary plans giving desired results. Your income might increase marginally. Look for alternate sources for passive income, as they may bring in good yield. Put an old hobby or skill to use to generate proceeds.

Libra Family Today

Your charts could not be better. Everyone’s mind today just seems in sync. Parents may feel special closeness towards their grown-up children. Children may bring positive news that will uplift everyone’s moods.

Libra Career Today

Influences of your ruling planet Saturn push you to work harder. You may not find satisfaction in anything you do today. Take a step back and introspect, retract certain decisions if needed. Businessmen may find difficulty in keeping order.

Libra Health Today

Things are looking up, but you need more efforts towards your health. Cutting down on alcohol will show drastic changes. No need to spend 4 hours in a gym daily, daily consistency will give unexpected outcome. You are doing commendable things. Don’t stop now.

Libra Love Life Today

You may meet your soulmate, given you truly intend to. Initial part of the day may be a bit messy with arguments and fights, which will settle down and things will improve considerably. For those already in a relationship, some unsorted matter may raise its head. Have clear communication with your significant other and lay these suckers to rest.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026