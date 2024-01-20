All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 20, 2024(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A new dietary option will nurture you to health. You can think in terms of buying a vehicle or a major item soon. Becoming the favourite of seniors is likely to give some a new high. You are likely to participate in a family function. You are likely to invite someone you click with to a meal or for an outing. Some of you will be able to add to your wealth and even plan to buy property.

Love Focus: You may be much more romantically inclined today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Exercise tips given by someone will prove beneficial. A good time is foreseen at work, as the workload seems to be minimal. Some of you may entertain a family guest today. You will need to muster all your convincing powers to swing a deal in your favour. Those seeking to spend a few days by themselves may plan on a short break.

Love Focus: Some of you may entertain a family guest today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those fond of junk food may need a change of lifestyle. Raising capital can pose difficulties, but nothing is insurmountable. Giving something on credit may be risky for those engaged in retail business. An incident on the domestic front can cause much mental disturbance. Adequate preparation may be needed to make a trip successful. Help on the academic front will come to those seeking it.

Love Focus: You will manage to come closer to the person you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Exercise is likely to reflect on your body. An overseas deal can bring in good profits, only if pursued relentlessly. Colleagues at work may approach you to resolve their professional problems. The family will love the new surroundings and help you in settling down fast. Setting out early will make a long journey comfortable. Those in the property business can find the day profitable.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to is likely to make the first move.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Those feeling nervous about an issue need to calm their nerves to avoid ill health. Those thinking of a new venture will need to get stabilized on the financial front. You may change your stance on a matter at work and it will be the right move. Homemakers are likely to exercise their initiative in bringing about a few changes. Those planning to drive down for a vacation should cater to minor details.

Love Focus: You may find it difficult to spend time in solitude with your lover today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Adhering to a set diet will be good for health. You can find it difficult to pay off creditors. You will need to take the initiative at your end, if you want to get things moving. Family life will cruise along fine, but may need some excitement. Some of you may have to proceed on an official trip on a short notice.

Love Focus: Be sensitive to the emotions of spouse or lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A short vacation or a change of scene will prove excellent for health. You are likely to win a substantial amount in a bet. There is a good chance of getting a break in a field that you are passionate about. A family youngster is about to give some good news. Students will need to show enthusiasm for a project to fare well. You may not be able to have your way today, but that won’t deter you from trying.

Love Focus: You will need to resist emotional blackmail by lover, but take the soft approach.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Health needs care for those ailing. You will need to utilize your money judiciously. You may need to display your authority at work to get people in line. Don’t let a minor issue vitiate the domestic atmosphere. There is no reason to refuse an offer to travel abroad. Feeling paranoid about a property deal may not be without basis, so remain alert. You may have to keep at it on the academic front or you may lag behind.

Love Focus: You can get romantically involved with someone you have only passing acquaintance with.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Becoming a choosy eater may have bad health repercussions. A good source of earning comes to those looking for financial security. Getting a position of authority at work is foretold. Spending time with family will prove most fulfilling and entertaining today. A gift-bearing relation may land from abroad and make your day. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon.

Love Focus: You are likely to spare no efforts in making your love life tick.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour:Baby Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Taking things lightly on the health front does not augur well. Timely and correct decision will help you in saving a lot of money. A new venture may find support from most unexpected quarters. Family appears supportive today and chip in with a helping hand. Those looking for a convenient place to stay will be able to find one. Some of you are likely to acquire property by way of inheritance.

Love Focus: Romance may not particularly be on your mind today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

It is time to make a lifestyle change to improve health. Financially the day augurs well for the professionals. You may be called upon to undertake something prestigious. Homemakers are likely to impress all by their creative inputs. An excellent time is foreseen for those planning a vacation. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment.

Love Focus: Differences that were cropping up in a relationship are likely to disappear.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Balanced diet is your answer to good health. A financial crunch being experienced by some will soon be over. A pat on the back can be expected by some at work. Spending time with family is indicated and will promote mutual feeling of togetherness. Taking a short break out of town with someone close will prove most exciting. Property dealers are likely to make a killing in the realty market.

Love Focus: Create a romantic ambience to enjoy your love life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink