Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 6, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Avoid playing emotional tantrums to become the centre of attraction. Professionally, you remain much in demand. Smooth operations are foreseen at work. Those worried about their health can relax, as they remain hale and hearty. Your efforts to appease lover today will meet with instant success! Listen to others before acting.

Love Focus:

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Some delay is foreseen in completion of a project or task. Consolidate your gains on the professional front. Those in the hospitality and service sector will find things looking favorable. Academic performance is likely to place you amongst the leaders. Much rejoicing is foreseen on the family front. A social event promises to up your popularity and put you on the centre stage.

Love Focus: Some of you may feel starved of love and affection and become desperate to bring it back into your life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A superior may be following you closely regarding your performance, so don’t relax. Repose more trust in subordinates to lessen your workload. A lot of pressure can be put on some for marriage. You will need to manage your finances well to plan an asset in the short run. Social gatherings in the evening will bring in pleasure and an opportunity to build new contacts.

Love Focus: Things may not look hunky-dory on the romantic front, as lover may rake up past issues.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Trusting others is a problem with you and is likely to increase your workload. Something important is about to happen on the family front that may have some far-reaching consequences. Newlyweds are likely to enjoy a short trip together. Overseas journey will enable some to meet their near and dear ones.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation is likely, so look your best!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You will have to provide your full support to spouse, if you want married life to cruise along smoothly. A new line of treatment is likely to do wonders for those ailing for long. You may resolve to come back in shape by taking up some physical activity. Money will not seem a problem for those trying to purchase a major household item. Getting work out of a new team may seem tough, but you will manage it.

Love Focus: Those craving for romance may need to change their approach for gaining success.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Someone may use you for his or her selfish ends, so beware. Starting early for your destination is advised, if you want to reach it comfortably and in time. Some important papers related to property are likely to be signed today, much to your relief. Finding someone to stand in for you for on the work front won’t be a problem. Health remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: Your highly romantic mood today may come to naught, as lover remains busy.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You may find yourself quite error-prone today, so expect some pulling up on the professional front. This not the time to show who really calls the shots at work, especially to a rival. Financially, you may need to juggle your expenses in a way that you don’t feel the pinch. Time is ripe for those who are contemplating an image makeover. Family may not let you rush into something you desire without going into the details.

Love Focus: It may be difficult to woo lover today, but persistence will pay!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: White

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Time may not be on your side in realising your aim. Success is foretold for those participating in a competition or generally trying to make your mark. Your fair play on the professional front will keep everyone happy. You will get enough support to see a complicated task through. A journey undertaken will prove exhilarating. A youngster may follow your advice on the career front.

Love Focus: Those seeking love will have the courage to approach the one they like.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You will get a chance to go on a fun trip soon and are likely to enjoy your heart out. Tensions, if any, are likely to ease on the home front. Keep the senior informed of whatever you are involved in just to keep him or her in the picture. You get a chance to invest in a lucrative financial scheme.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to make efforts to strengthen their bonds with lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: All shades of Green

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You will be in a position now to hold the reins of the household firmly. Efforts put on the work front are likely to impress those who matter. Steady income is assured for those moonlighting. Think before you speak, as you are likely to offend someone by uttering something that you didn’t mean to. You can be extra harsh on a family youngster who refuses to do your bidding.

Love Focus: Differences on the romantic front may threaten your relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You will have to remain on your toes, as someone is targeting you. Something initiated by you in the past may start giving handsome returns. Opportunity knocks for those trying to change their line of work. Profits are set to increase for the professionals as they make new clients. A loan is likely to be returned in time. A balanced diet and an active lifestyle will help you keep fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Love life appears stagnant and needs rekindling.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Silver

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You may be invited to represent your organisation or association in a prestigious event. If you are in the mood for some gossip, all you need to do is to join your social circle today. The more exhaustively you brief subordinates for a particular task at work, the more perfect will be the end result, remember that. Money loaned to a friend is likely to be returned soon.

Love Focus: Spouse is likely to take your opinion before embarking on something important.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden