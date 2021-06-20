Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 20

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You are out to achieve something big in your professional sphere today. Home front may not seem a tranquil zone, as spouse becomes demanding. Those travelling should be careful on the road. You may need extra time to complete an important project or assignment on the academic front. Health remains good, as you keep yourself active. A new source of earning is likely to put your financial worries to rest.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy a stable love life.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo





Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You receive support of the family when you need it the most. Someone may persuade you to accompany him or her on an interesting excursion. You will have enough to undertake a major purchase. A disappointing performance on the academic front may have to be worked upon. Worries regarding a health issue are likely to disappear, as you make quick recovery. Financial support from someone close can be expected. Entrepreneurs and businesspersons should be careful about the investments they make.

Love Focus: Rekindle your love life to bring some excitement in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo









Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A lot is happening on the home front, so expect some exciting time today! An exciting trip may materialize and take you on a tour of beautiful sites. It is a good day to purchase property. Fitness will be on your mind and may prompt you to take up an exercise routine. Money flows in steady stream on the financial front. You will be able to prove your mettle in a competitive situation and come out with flying colours.

Love Focus: Differences in a relationship are likely to crop up due to your egotism.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aries









Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Expect to proceed on a vacation soon. Inheriting or buying property is on the cards. Additional qualifications on the academic front may prove a boon in getting a desired position on the job front. Initiative taken on the health front will benefit you. Money loaned will be recovered. Deskbound professionals will manage to shake a leg and get a whiff of fresh air through their own efforts. A showdown with parents or spouse over an issue is possible for some.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front promises to strengthen the relationship and make your love life most satisfying.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra





Leo (July 23-August 23)

Your insistence on cutting wasteful expenditure will be heeded on the home front. A decision on the spur of the moment to go on a trip will prove most exciting and adventurous. You may need to keep some major purchases on the hold for now. Someone will be in a reciprocating mood for all the good that you have done for them. You may find yourself growing financially strong. Ailments are likely to disappear, as you enter a healthy phase of life. You may become the proud recipient of a letter of appreciation or pat on the back for a job well done on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: Meeting an ex-flame may bring back old romantic memories.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Pisces













Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Parent or a family elder can irritate you by being extra protective. You may be compelled to go on an official trip, but will end up enjoying it! Bargain pricing may tempt some to sign the dotted line on the property front. You are likely to enjoy excellent health. Those seeking a raise or promotion will not be disappointed. Don't be hasty in making a decision on the professional front, as the picture is still not clear

Love Focus: Be upfront with lover about your past, before catches up with you!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus









Libra (September 24-October 23)

Joining a gym or starting an exercise regimen is possible and do your health immense good. Ensure mechanical soundness of vehicle, before setting out on a long journey. This is certainly one of your best days. Financially, you will remain on the saving mode to make the financial front healthy. At work, you will be able to get a good grip of the situation, before it goes out of hand. A family matter may need to be handled tactfully.

Love Focus: You will feel much closer to partner, than before on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer





Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A new apartment or house is likely to be handed over to you. You may put in extra efforts on the exercise front, just to keep fit. Money will keep your coffers brimming and keep you in high spirits. If something needs to be done at work, do it now, as you may not get time later. Your fair play will be much appreciated in a family situation. Adding something to enhance the home décor is possible.

Love Focus: You may opt to keep romance on the backburner today.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries





Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

An exciting journey may be undertaken by some. Suitable accommodation is likely to be found for those hunting for one. Earning goodwill of people in your circle for your helpful nature is possible. Taking up an exercise regimen seriously promise much benefits. Time to enjoy the fruits of your sound investments has arrived. You will find things falling into place on the work front. Homemakers are likely to come into their element to make home a happy place.

Love Focus: Calling over someone you hit out with well, just to have an enjoyable time, is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 27, 29

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini





Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A promotion or recognition is in store for some on the professional front. Family will appear most responsive to your needs. A short vacation may be planned. A property may come to some through inheritance. Your current endeavors on the health front will keep you in a fine fettle. A pending payment may be received sooner than you expected.

Love Focus: Spouse’s silent treatment can prove frustrating, but you may decide to stick to your guns!

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio









Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A job well done is likely to bring you into the notice of those who matter on the professional front. Try not to overstrain on the exercise front. Money invested in some schemes may take time for giving good returns. Keep close watch on the developments happening on the family front. A long journey will prove exciting. A chance encounter with someone from the opposite camp is likely to brighten your day.

Love Focus: Your extrovert nature is likely to click with an opposite number and ring in romance!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer





Pisces (February 20-March 20)

This may not be the best day for a long journey. Possession of a house or a flat booked by you is possible. Opting for a balanced diet will be a step in the right direction to keep fit and energetic. You can get tempted to waste your money on frivolous things. Currying favor with a senior will help you go places, so don’t worry what others have to say! How you handle the family front may become the talk of the town in a most positive manner.

Love Focus: If you are in love, expect a thrilling time in the company of lover.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo







