Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 28

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Be careful in what you discuss with a professional rival, as he or she may try to get an upper hand at work. If you have enough sense, you will do well not to get into any controversy during this phase. Building bridges on the family front with those you dislike is likely to give you a sense of deep satisfaction. You may drive down to someone’s place to spend a few days. Favourable outcome of your endeavours can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Mutual efforts on the romantic front promise to make things exciting.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A surprise gift from someone close is likely to warm your heart. Travel is on the cards and a comfortable journey is foreseen. Don’t be hasty in property matters as things are not as simple as they seem. Someone may favour you in an official matter that you had requested and save you from running around. Making your presence felt by doing what you do best in a gathering is very much possible!

Love Focus: Love life turns for the better through mutual efforts.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You will be able to drive a good bargain for acquiring property. Your current academic performance remains satisfactory. Don’t turn a deaf ear to someone’s request on the family front. Take only that much work which you can conveniently handle, as too much work may make you error prone. Don’t let up on the chance to travel with someone you find interesting, as the journey promises to be most enjoyable.

Love Focus: A friendship shows all signs of turning into romance, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Married life cruises along smoothly, as loving bonds with spouse get strengthened. Your financial situation remains excellent, as money flows in. Expect to remain fit and energetic. Creating a niche on the professional front may not be easy, but persistence will pay. An enjoyable day is foreseen, when you get to meet your near and dear ones. Something that you have attempted on the academic front is set to bring you recognition.

Love Focus: Your romantic relationship remains most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Excellent news awaits some on the academic front. Your conscious decision to remain fit will prove rewarding on the health front. Those looking for suitable accommodation will be able to find one. A timely action is likely to prove advantageous. You are likely to pursue a task at hand at work with undiluted passion and excel. Previous investments are likely to give handsome returns.

Love Focus: An exciting new person is likely to enter your life on the romantic front, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

On the academic front, you will be better off following the study schedule, right from the word go. A home remedy will work wonders for getting a radiant skin. Buying a new property may be on your mind. There is much you can learn from the examples of others, so remain open-minded. You may not find yourself up to the task assigned to you at work, so don’t hesitate in admitting it.

Love Focus: You will find love, the moment you turn positive on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 1, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

A business trip will prove fruitful in bagging a lucrative deal. On the professional front, chances of getting selected for something prestigious cannot be ruled out. A distinct improvement in monetary condition will help you look beyond. Someone you don’t think much about may surprise you by turning a new leaf. You are likely to organise a gathering, just to remain in touch with your near and dear ones.

Love Focus: You may not be in mood for romance today.

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Peace and tranquility prevails on the home front. A property can come into your name through inheritance. Uncontrolled expenses are likely to upset your budget. Treat someone who is pestering you with soft gloves. A trip out of town is likely to prove fruitful in more ways than one. You will manage to impress those who matter on the professional front by sheer performance and a bit of self-promotion! A lingering ailment troubling some is set to disappear.

Love Focus: This is a good day to go for an outing with the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Chance of receiving an outstanding payment appears bright. Your suggestions regarding an issue are likely to be accepted by a family youngster.

You will manage to impress someone, who does not hold you in good light. Something that you enjoy doing may be entrusted to you on the professional front. Focussing on your weaknesses now will be in your interest on the academic front.

Love Focus: Mutual love and concern will be quite apparent on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 26, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Something entrusted to you at work is likely to be accomplished in an exemplary manner and get you the accolades from those who matter. Becoming a rising star on the academic front will no more remain a pipedream! Much fun is in store on the family front. There is not much you can do to motivate someone with a closed mind, so go easy. A windfall can be expected, as your financial stars are set to rise.

Love Focus: Strained relationship with partner can compel you to do something that you may regret later.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 13, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

An official journey may be thrust upon you. There will be few takers of the property being offered by you. Excellent performance may find you rubbing shoulders with achievers on the academic front. Preparations for something big involving you may be underway and will keep you extremely happy. It may become difficult to plan an evening out with friends, but you will think of an exciting alternative.

Love Focus: Cupid appears more than willing to make loving hearts meet, so expect romance to enter your life.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Luck favours you on the financial front, as earning improves. Good returns are on the anvil for those thinking of taking up a franchise. On the academic front, you are likely to outshine others in a competitive situation. tYour efforts will lead you to total fitness. You will manage to create a favourable environment on the work front. An overseas official trip is on the cards and will help you achieve something big. Those living away from family may not get leave to celebrate a function together.

Love Focus: Planning something exciting with the one you love cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Leo

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter