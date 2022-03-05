Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 05, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Health of those unwell is set to improve. Financial worries become a thing of the past. This is a favourable time to introduce something you had been wanting to on the professional front. You can fail in your attempt to make the domestic environment serene and peaceful. You can expect a comfy ride to a destination that is a long way off. This is a good day to utilise your time in clarifying doubts on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those craving for love will get lucky and can expect a satisfying time.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Something that you are trying for coming back in shape will prove successful. Earning good money is indicated for businesspersons. Your flawless performance at work is likely to be lauded by higher ups. You will be able to take the initiative to settle a property issue amicably. On the academic front, you are likely to leave your competitors, way behind. Stars are favourable for those desiring a change.

Love Focus: A new love brings oodles of happiness in the lives of the lonely hearts.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those afflicted with a lifestyle disease will be able to keep it in check and enjoy good health. A profitable deal is likely to pull in a good amount. Your performance is likely to go beyond even your own expectations on the professional front. A new addition in the family can give hours of joy to some. Be cool on the road as provocation leading to road rage is possible.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts get lucky by casting their net wider!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will have the money to invest in something big. There is a chance to consolidate your position on the professional front, so don’t let it go waste. Devoting some time for physical fitness is indicated for some and will help keep them fit. A short-tempered family member is likely to spoil your mood. If you are planning a short trip, the day proves auspicious.

Love Focus: Those engaged to get married are set to enjoy an extended courtship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Violet

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You may continue doing something that is proving good for your health. A profitable day is foreseen, in which you are likely to earn much. Your diligence and hard work on the professional front is likely to pay. Good mood of spouse is likely to brighten the domestic front. An out of town trip is possible and will prove most enjoyable. A suitable accommodation is likely to come within grasp of those looking for one.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to get annoyed by some of your irritating habits!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Someone competent is likely to be found by those with a medical problem. Money begets money and you will prove it by investing it in the best possible manner. Performance at work may remain consistent to bring you into the notice of those who matter. Negativity on the domestic front can get you depressed and irritable. Those travelling abroad will find the journey comfortable.

Love Focus: A much anticipated outing with lover will prove most pleasurable.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You are likely to become more physically active, just to come back in shape. Good money is likely to be earned today by freelancers and commission agents. A new subordinate at work will be a godsend and take substantial workload off your shoulders. A family member will be at his or her best behaviour and will do you proud. You will feel adequately motivated to keep your focus on an impending important event.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to undertake an exciting journey soon.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Health problem dogging you for long is set to disappear soon. A raise or an increment can be expected. You may not be in the mood for work today, duet to certain other attractions. Those planning to settle out of town will get full support of family. An enjoyable time is foreseen for those on a vacation. Good preparation will see you sail through a tough competition on the academic front.

Love Focus: This is the time for the newlyweds to fly off to their cosy nest and spend time in each other’s company.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Home remedy is likely to prove beneficial in containing a minor ailment. Financial situation improves as previous investments start giving returns. Insist upon a firm commitment, before commencing on a job. Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. Undertaking an enjoyable journey cannot be ruled out. Those looking for suitable accommodation will find the one that fits their pocket.

Love Focus: Time spent with lover today will be most refreshing.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Money will not be a problem for you as you begin to earn well. Handle a situation with tact that threatens to get out of hand at work. Inactivity threatens to lay you open to a host of health problems, so shake a leg! Good planning will help some enjoy an outing with the family. You may plan a trip outside country for a social engagement.

Love Focus: Lover’s rejection can prove hurtful and make you do something impulsive.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

All health worries simply vanish as you make a firm resolve to remain fit. Money earning opportunities are likely to come to you. Learning the ropes quickly in a new job will enable you to remain a step ahead of others. A short-tempered family member is likely to spoil your mood. Travelling towards the west will prove lucky for you. You are likely to help someone excel on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a rocking time together.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Beige

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may start a new exercise routine with total fitness in mind. A profitable deal is likely to pull in a good amount. A profitable deal is likely to pull in a good amount. Your efforts will bring peace on the domestic front. Vacation threatens to turn sour because of partner’s moodiness. Acquiring a piece of property is indicated. Keeping in touch with others on the academic front will be helpful.

Love Focus: An opportunity to impress lover is just round the corner.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream