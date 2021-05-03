Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 03

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Your firm resolution to remain totally fit may find you burning the track. Bank balance of the salaried will remain in a healthy state, despite rising costs. Someone may be banking heavily on you to get an urgent work done, so don't disappoint. Peace and quiet on the home front will help you unwind. It may become difficult to avoid delays in a journey undertaken by you. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright. You will need to bring back your focus to achieve your goal.

Love Focus: Lovers can expect an exciting time.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Family will be loving and caring and extend all the help required. The day seems ideal for a long journey and will help you regain equanimity. Good returns are foreseen from a rented property. Your interfering nature may not go well with friends. This is an excellent day that promises to boost your image both on the social and professional fronts. Choosing the best investment plans may prove difficult. Health remains satisfactory through your efforts.

Love Focus: A gift can be lavished upon you by lover.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You can remain in a confused state at work today due to too many responsibilities. Your bad mood may vitiate the domestic atmosphere. A journey may not turn out as expected, but you will make the most of it. A pending property deal is likely to be concluded profitably. Expect the financial situation to remain strong. Meditation and yoga may prove a good remedy for mental stress.

Love Focus: Those eligible and looking for a mate can find the day favourable. Your helpful nature can come in for praise.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Professional scene looks favourable but may totally involve you. Family life will be satisfactory, provided you keep negativity out of your system. Those travelling by road will find the going easy and comfortable. You will be able to spare funds for the upkeep of a property. Monetary situation may change for the better, but only if you manage to curb wasteful expenditure. Desire for good health will motivate you to shake a leg and benefit from it.

Love Focus: Those in love will have to muster courage to approach the one they secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Family will remain a priority for you and you will do much to provide the right guidance to a child or a young sibling. Chance to travel to an exotic destination is likely to be availed. Property is likely to become a cash cow for some owners. A good advice by someone close will need to be followed in letter and spirit.

You will have to make efforts to turn things favourable on the professional front. Some of you may need to implement cost-cutting measures. Health of those ailing for long is set to improve.

Love Focus: Those in romantic mood may have to hold their horses today!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You may choose to accompany those you get along with well on a journey. Current residence is likely to be renovated. This is the perfect time to showcase your talents and win over those who matter. A job switch needs to be considered taking all aspects into consideration. Good earning will make you splurge and enjoy life in general. Regular workouts will find you fit as a fiddle. If pleasure is your motive, then home is the place for you.

Love Focus: Respect the sentiments of lover instead of forcing your will.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 10. 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Setting up the house may take priority over other things today. Travel fatigue from a long journey may trouble you. Property is likely to be acquired by some.

You will be able to invest wisely and reap rich benefits on the financial front. You will need to strike a fine balance between diet and exercise to achieve good health. Delegating tasks will become essential for those chasing a deadline.

Love Focus: Love life appears most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2. 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

This is the time to influence a family elder to do what is in the interest of all. Travelling to meet someone important is on the cards for some. You can be expected to help out a relative in need. Good physical condition will help you in preventing common ailments. Handsome financial gains can be expected by some. Professionals will find the day quite satisfactory. However, the same cannot be said about business owners, especially where profits are concerned.

Love Focus: You can be harsh to lover without even realising it.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A drive is likely to prove refreshing for those feeling a bit stressed out. Taking some time off for a break will act as a soothing balm to the mind. A profit making scheme may need further probing before you put in your money. You are likely to adopt ways to bring yourself in shape. Good foresight on your part will help in preempting a man-management issue at work. Your plans for the day may get upset by the arrival of a guest.

Love Focus: Your charm and persistence will pay rich dividends on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Spouse or a family member may have lined up a surprise for you today. Pilgrimage may help in evolving spiritually. A property may come into your name. A fine day is foreseen for those trying to make some money on the side. It is time you did something about your physical fitness. Problems at work can keep you engaged and waste precious time.

Love Focus: Efforts will help make things brighten up on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 13, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

This is a good day for youngsters to organise a trip. Take your time in a property matter, as things don’t look good. You are likely to receive a positive feedback about something you had done on the social front. Choosing the best investment plans may prove difficult. Health remains satisfactory, but aim for total fitness. Appreciation comes to you for something achieved on the professional front. Your argumentative nature may not be tolerated at home.

Love Focus: Someone who takes an unusual interest in you may attract you romantically.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

An entertaining time with near and dear ones is foreseen. Some of you may plan to save to buy a house or property. Your frustration is likely to turn to happiness, as you manage to get a sympathetic ear of people around. You may have to plan your expenses well to remain within the budget. Problems on the health front are foreseen. Good professional guidance will help you achieve what you have in mind. Family will appear most responsive to your needs.

Love Focus: A secret love affair may prove an embarrassment.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

