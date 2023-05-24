All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 24, 2023

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Something started on the exercise front is likely to show results soon. New avenues of earning are likely to open up for some. Your initiative on the professional front will be much appreciated. You may take the initiative of organising a family gathering, just to meet your near and dear ones. An exciting time is foreseen for youngsters setting out on a trip. Acquiring property may become a reality soon for some.

Love Focus: A relaxing and fulfilling time is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Giving your best without any desire for reward will keep you at peace with yourself. Be careful at work, as a mistake may turn out to be costly. Your help and support to a youngster will help boost his or her self-confidence. Health remains satisfactory. Much enjoyment is foreseen in a short journey outside the city. A property may finally come into your name, as the paperwork is slated to get over soon.

Love Focus: Romance may have added interest for you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Good performance will enable you to restore your confidence on the academic front. Spouse is likely to throw a pleasant surprise. Those suffering from an ailment will show quick recovery. Financial stability is ensured, as money flows in smoothly. Much fame and honour are foreseen on the professional front. A chance of someone visiting from abroad or from another town looks bright. Your popularity on the social front is set to rise.

Love Focus: Lovers may not get the chance they had been seeking.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Professionals are likely to find the day profitable. Something started by you on the business front is likely to bring in handsome returns. Your unwavering focus on the academic front will help in achieving your goals. You are likely to take a chance on a scheme that looks lucrative and benefit. You will enjoy helping out someone on the family front by your valued suggestions. There is a chance of accompanying someone exciting on a journey.

Love Focus: You will strengthen loving bonds by nurturing your personal relationships.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Learning additional skills will add to your income and prestige. You will be able to easily blend a new exercise regimen with your daily routine and benefit. You are likely to earn much goodwill by discharging a professional commitment. A family gathering may be expected today and will prove enjoyable. A business trip is likely to prove most fruitful for some. You are likely to remain socially active today and enjoy every moment of it!

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings will be readily reciprocated by the one you love. So get ready for a great day!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Someone’s support will give you the strength to go ahead with something that you believe in. Give professional advice to someone, only if you are sure of things yourself. Helping someone financially may be inescapable, but you would anyways have helped! You may be instrumental in the success of a family youngster. A short journey may find you refreshed and rejuvenated. Your well-wishers are likely to ensure your popularity on the social front.

Love Focus: A distant relation may delight you by paying a surprise visit today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Your caring nature will be much appreciated on the family front. Money will not pose much of a problem as wealth comes your way. Chances of money coming into your kitty from an expected source look real. You are likely to come into the limelight on the professional front. Frequent travelling proves beneficial on the professional front. You may not be able to afford something big for the house immediately, so wait for some more time.

Love Focus: Warm up to someone who holds you in high esteem.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You will need to devote extra time to a project in order to meet the deadline. Those not on talking terms with spouse will need to mend fences. Some more practice will be needed before showcasing your skills in a competition. You may become health conscious to improve your figure and physique. On the social front, there is every possibility of enjoying your heart out.

Love Focus: There is a fifty-fifty chance of lover reciprocating your lovey-dovey feeling.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Competition is likely to bite into your share of the pie, but you will manage to hold your own. An unplanned expenditure may make your pocket light. Remaining a choosy eater may turn out to be a boon for your health. You may visit a family member living out of town or overseas, so expect the family reunion to prove most memorable. Enjoying a journey with friends is possible. A lot of praise is in store for you on the social front.

Love Focus: This is a good time to plan something with lover, as romantic front appears most promising.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Health remains satisfactory through diet control and exercising.

Good financial management is likely to keep you in a happy state on the monetary front. You will need to decide to continue in a field that you have chosen on the professional front. Something exciting can be expected on the family front today. A joint vacation with your near and dear ones is possible. People are likely to look up to you as their role model on the social front.

Love Focus: Things are sure to brighten up soon on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You will make good progress in a given assignment. Overcoming stiff competition on the academic front is likely to boost your confidence. Medical and engineering professionals can expect good profits. You will manage to buy what you had always desired. Eating out with family is indicated and will prove enjoyable. A sporting activity can help bring back your energy and strength.

Love Focus: Your chances on the love are likely to improve, so turn on that charm!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Good health is certain for those who become serious about their regular workouts. Financially, you will remain strong and will not hesitate to lavish your money on someone you like. Something that you are apprehensive about at work is certain to turn out favourable. Giving quality time to family is indicated today, so expect a highly rewarding time. A leisure trip is likely to take you on an out of town journey and prove immensely entertaining. Excellent opportunities to bond come to you in a social gathering.

Love Focus: Those eligible may find their life partner sooner than they expect!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate