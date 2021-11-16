Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 16

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

A cardinal sign that kicks the entire zodiac wheel. Bold and ambitious, you dive headfirst into even the most challenging situations. Being greedy when others are fearful as a successful investment is a play about managing risks rather than avoiding them. Abundant love, care and happiness are what is in your chart today to make your day brighter. Pay attention! As for your self-belief and hard work are what earns you success. A good laugh and long sleep are what you need today.

Love Focus: Your relationship with your partner is all about inspiring each other to become versions of yourselves day in and day out and growing together without worries.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Trust your stars that whichever way it goes it’s for the best. Be a little calm and do not try to put all eggs in one basket. Meditate more and let your guardian angel show you the right road ahead. You are put here today in the accurate field so just march forward with the same passion and intensity that it becomes spiritual in calling. The best pills and pharmacy for the day lies in your system.

Love Focus: Let your love past the mind, beyond your heart landing into the soul and the cosmic energy of love spread around and make it more special for your partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your strength will be the strength of tens because your heart is pure and always remember that pride is the master sin of the devil. Live moderately, cultivate your work and passion and maintain interest as this is the first requisite of a good financial start. Be watchful!! As some strings are too delicate to handle hastily. The flow of your passion turned into your purpose and became your profession. For today a good laugh and long sleep are the best cures rest everything is good on the cards.

Love Focus: Voila!! Handle the heart with care and treasure it with love rest let the cupid spread its magic all around you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

“The sun “shines bright for you today. Just honour your soul connections. Adopt smart working with paying attention to the negotiations going. Having strong support and backing is what makes you feel safe and satisfied. The power of luck seems to be failing on the professional front and there are halts in the plans. Be flexible with people, situations, and love as these all spheres are integrated and essential to look at, rest is good on your celestial signs.

Love Focus: The cupid may strike you with the arrow and bow. So be prepared to be surrounded with love.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Vivacious, theatrical and passionate you love to embrace the royal status. Mars in the house is planning something good for you maybe a wooden house. Be patient, using anger as a protective shield to hide the vulnerability is something that you need to avoid. Feel grateful and continue doing things the right way. Associated with the heart and root chakra you could often be challenged with some problems.

Love Focus: Your positive and admirable character traits are crossing over in excess and being perceived as overbearing causing a hindrance.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

This is the dance of destiny. Honour what you have at the moment. With the passage of the month, you would start seeing a positive turn of the events. Deals once held can be on go now. Give your all to the family, they cherish you and for some even admiration is also there. At times, life requires you to jump into the dark abyss too. Don’t be afraid there always comes the sun after the dark night skies. Like the sun that dispels darkness, meditation can work wonders for your mental and physical health too.

Love Focus: Remember the cherished time together and cupid will provide you with the road map ahead.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Libra (September 24-October 23)

A vacation may guarantee an indulgent experience that you can enjoy. Senior chat remains careful in money related matters. Your carelessness can cause a big loss so be cautious. The stronger the bond between family The easier it will be to cross any hurdle in life. Saturn the lord of karma is going to enter your ninth house so from a career point of view this year can prove to be very important for you for crafting a new identity within the workplace. Being associated with acne and kidney chakras you need to be careful about the same.

Love Focus: It could be your love life that receives a stronger focus as the moon heightens ambitiousness.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Being a water sign you have incredible passion and power with deep compassion. There are no ill at ease but yes stay alert and stick out any sore thumb to avoid misunderstanding and complications on the financial front. No family is perfect, you may fight or argue but in the end, the love is still there and family is family and it is a gift that lasts forever. With the transit of Saturn, you will gain profitable outcomes as a result of your hard work. You are as fresh as daisy getting a new lease of life.

Love Focus: Congratulations! You are going to have hots for someone soon.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You tend to choose principles over feelings and often question your existence. On the financial front, a golden chance is waiting for you, you just have to look through and recognize the right opportunity. Unconditional love is being showered from the family side. When on a mission on a career path, refrain from getting into any kind of disputable situation. You need to live without boundaries –physically and metaphorically.

Love Focus: You have the potential for an opposite–attract scenario.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Bag packs may not be on the charts today, if planning to go for a trip better give it a thought again. Income seems coming from the big plans you have which you’re probably already thinking about. Slow down or sideline the extra excitement as it can be a reason for the disputes among family and closed ones. Momentum starts to build, and you could even make up for the amounts and popularity you lost in the workplace. The dynamic energies can spark visionary problems for you so be a little watchful.

Love Focus: Love life can be demanding adding to the burdens of the droved-up stress in a career.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Remember there is no transformation that takes place without its fair share of chaos. Spirits are reminding you to keep the long term vision in mind and put in the work it takes. There is no block in your path, your family and even the universe is acting as a loving parent towards you. The world comes with its trials and tribulations and they may serve a higher purpose in your life. Sync your energy and bring it to use for something productive.

Love Focus: Remember time is the most important investment to let the flower of love bloom.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Being a curious person and a natural explorer it’s time to gain some experience about the world outside. Nothing new is seen on the cosmic charts in terms of an increase in income or finance. Your being a visionary is what makes you care for all and understand them better as you tend to put yourself in their shoes. Your magic in the workplace is irresistibly and cannot be replicated. Never being snobby; you are a happy soul and tend to remain mentally free.

Love Focus: A devoted partner you tend to easily fall into caretaking roles.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

