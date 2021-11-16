Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for November 16: Use the time wisely!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

The ultimate empiricist, your personality is sophisticated, independent and kind! You are unique, artistic and have unerring judgment. You tend to choose principles over feelings and often question your existence. You are lovely and passionate and considered as the wild children of the zodiac. Just consciously work on developing the positive traits in you and you become your unique self growing into a sense of optimism across the facets of life. Having an innate desire to roam freely you come through duality and can get embroiled in conflicts during restrictions in the journey so avoid travelling on the day. Being the sign of mental exploration always remember that your attitude is the reflection of your character. You are alluring, adventurous, sharp-witted, robust with a hard to get and harder to forget approach.

Sagittarius Finance Today

On the financial front, a golden chance is waiting for you, you just have to look through and recognize the right opportunity. If planning to buy property or land it is a good time but yes be careful of not getting yourself involved in some legal matters for the same. Start with one step at a time rather than rushing things.

Sagittarius Family Today

Unconditional love is being showered from the family side. Those who love you will not be fooled by the mistakes you made, they remember what makes you beautiful and innocent.

Sagittarius Career Today

When on a mission on the career path, refrain from getting into any kind of disputable situation. Use the time wisely and move forward. Do not misuse your powers in the workplace and do the work honestly to attain mental peace.

Sagittarius Health Today

Your need for freedom and the ability to spread your wings in order to be satisfied is what can make you land in hot waters on mental levels. You need to live without boundaries –physically and metaphorically.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Being a fire sign you tend to form easy, beneficial connections. You have the potential for an opposite–attract scenario. On the zodiac wheel of love, there is some good news waiting.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

