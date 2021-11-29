Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 29

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

It's a day when you should feel confident about your innate qualities. Today is when you will find a new opportunity or solution to turn things in your favour. Avoid disagreements in the family. Watch your mood and responses toward your family members. There is a lack of surprises or sudden changes at your workplace. Make good strategies to perform well to beat your competition. You will be able to achieve your health goals. Utilize this energy and set the bar accordingly.

Love Focus: You are a hopeless romantic. It's time to show off. Use this energy to sweep your significant one-off of the feet.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Hey Taurus, you are known to have the ability to ground your energy in the most efficient ways. We know you value money and materialist goods. Save yourself from unnecessary purchases, it may hamper your financial stability.

A piece of good news may cheer up the house environment for you. Don't be afraid of uncertainties and free yourself of endless possibilities out there. Something that everyone needs to learn from you is that you are a master of self-care.

Love Focus: Your partner expects highly of you. So, Buckle up and charm your way into the set.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Hello Gemini, things look good today. Look for opportunities around you, and check which can be most appropriate for you. My Dear, do not go around testing the limits of your family members. Keep it safe and cool for the day to enjoy your time alone. Your participation with a problem-solving attitude will be appreciated today. Start your day with an exercise routine and spend the rest of it focusing on your mental health.

Love Focus: Let everyone around you know that you are going to gift your time to yourself for the day.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

This day can be enduring and you should get enough credits for this. Cancers, admit that you are extravagant. Keep a hold on these instincts for a while. You will find this day filled with opportunities to spend the day with your loved ones. You are feeling confident about yourself more than ever. Use it and channel your emotions in the direction of your work. As cardinal water, you are always good at starting something but make sure you reach the finish line of your goal as well.

Love Focus: Your focus is your work these days and your significant partner is asking for attention.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Leo, You always shine brighter than anyone in the room. Your finances are moderate. But do not worry, you will be receiving your salary very soon. You are most likely to present your achievement to your family and loved ones. Your team could get recognition for a job done well. Appreciate everyone for being on board with you. It is a nice day to work with your trainer and set a benchmark for your daily routine. Doing it will surely boost your energy and confidence.

Love Focus: Acknowledge your partner's needs and try to be there for them.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You are a perfectionist, Virgo! Your need is to analyze, discriminate, and function efficiently. You rarely fall under the extravagant category. You love to save and invest for the future. Your family can notice that you have been busy these days. They are supportive of you. Things are going at a smooth pace. Use your analytical side to make it better. Do you realize that you can also let loose sometimes? Stop chasing perfection and start enjoying the process and rest will follow!

Love Focus: Do not force yourself to like someone or connect with someone just for the sake of it.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Ask an authority figure to help you with your project. Find the best ways to navigate life. Monetary gains are in the stars too. Possibilities are there to get unexpected rewards from existing investments. If you’ve any existing issues going on with them, today is the best day to discuss. If you work hard and stay dedicated, you can get recognition at work. You will feel fresh and energetic all day. Also, stay hydrated at work.

Love Focus: Singles can expect to meet someone special at a party or any other social event.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Avoid confusing your assumptions with intuition regarding something or someone. There could be multiple opportunities coming your way today. Make the decision carefully and wisely. Family situations can affect your mental peace. You are probably going to offer your help to your subordinates as and when required, which will be valued by everybody in the workplace. Good day to rejoin gyming or Zumba can be appropriate workouts. Stay hydrated to avoid fatigue.

Love Focus: Fights and arguments are natural, plan a day out and communicate the issues to your partner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You are a free spirit and the most straight-forwarded zodiac of all. This trait of you is admired in all the right places. You should pay attention to increasing the benefit curve by making new strategies for budgeting. Today, you can expect their reactions today. Do not get angry with them, this may lead to a big fight at home. You should start showcasing your talent and skills to get higher job roles or maybe a salary increment. If you are planning to join a gym or to start doing yoga, you should surely consider it today as your willpower is at its peak today.

Love Focus: Office romance is likely to add sparks to your life, people have their eyes on you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You carry your life experience and seriousness towards your goals that make you a reliable friend and partner. You are probably going to encounter a significant leap forward on your monetary front today. Giving some assistance in family tasks will be valued by family older folks. You will encounter a serene climate at home. You can get monetary benefits; all you require is to stay dedicated at your workplace and keep the personal choices away from your professional life. You will have an overall healthy lifestyle, just stay firm with your eating patterns.

Love Focus: Plan a candlelight dinner or a movie together to express your love and stay calm with your partner.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Today is the day where you would like to use your playlist as a boost of energy to get things done. Consider the pros and cons before you invest money and do not get into any deal only because of an emotional attachment with the person. You are probably going to travel with your family, where you will live it up in the company of your friends and family. It is going to be a difficult day at the workplace. Be careful, someone can take credit for your hard work. If you’re travelling today, pack all your necessary medicines.

Love Focus: You are probably going to meet somebody intriguing at a get-together and you might fall for them instantly.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You are getting spiritual downloads and more clarity about the path that you need to follow ahead. Make sure that you are saving a fixed amount of your earnings or look for opportunities to generate multiple income sources for you. Your sibling might need your help, so guide them with the wisdom and experience that you have gained in the same field. Use your creative mind and complete the tasks uniquely, you will get recognized for it. You have been planning to fix an exercise routine.

Love Focus: You will find someone today randomly on social media with the same vibes.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

