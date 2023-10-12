All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 12, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Taking up meditation will prove beneficial for both body and mind. You will manage the financial front most competently. Only hard work delivers on the academic front; don’t lose sight of this fact. You may find the atmosphere on the home front serene and most welcoming. The day seems ideal for a long journey and will help you regain equanimity. You will receive the papers pertaining to a property or some other asset.

Love Focus: Finding satisfaction in relationship will not be difficult, as you manage to keep the flames of passion alive.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Maroon

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Someone not playing by your rules may upset you, but little you can do about it. Remember, most things get sorted out by discussions, so don’t shy away from it. Money will be no problem as earning stabilises. Some honour or recognition awaits you in your profession. A pilgrimage may be planned by some. Your performance on the academic front will be most satisfying.

Love Focus: Those jilted in love are likely to make a fresh beginning and regain lost ground!

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

This is a good day to take up important projects at work. Entrepreneurs will be able to get a foothold in the market for their product. You are likely to devote your energies to make home a happy place to be in. Your active lifestyle will help keep minor ailments at bay. An out of town journey may soon find you zooming on the highway! This is the right time to draw your will.

Love Focus: Lover’s suggestion for spending time outdoors must be acted upon now, so plan an out-of-town trip.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Brown

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Avoid being late for work today, as you may get on the wrong side of superior. Opportunity you had been waiting for on the academic front may materialise, so seize it with both the hands. Maintaining daily routine will help you in keeping good health. You will do what needs to be done on the family front. A business tour is likely to turn into a leisure trip. This is a good time to buy property or go in for renovation.

Love Focus: Finding someone who shares your interests and thoughts will prove a blessing in disguise on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

LEO (July 23-August 23)

You will need to come to terms with something that is inevitable, so don’t make a scene. Luck favours those pursuing academics. A party organised at home will prove a thumping success. Some of you may find the going tough in a new field. Good investment choices will make your money grow. Your popularity rises on the social front. Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark, so rejoice!

Love Focus: An incorrigible romantic that you are, expect the love front to be most happening today!

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Red

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Self-discipline will help you in remaining fit and energetic. Focussing on cutting corners will help you save much. Someone may not toe your line at work, but you will be able to get around them. A guest is likely to brighten up the home front and keep you entertained. Accompanying someone you like on a journey will be fun. Most of your property related investments are likely to fetch you good returns.

Love Focus: If you are in love, expect a thrilling time in the company of lover.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Good earning opportunities come to you to make you financially secure. Weight watchers will derive full benefits by regulating their diet and adhering to their exercise regime. This is an excellent day to put your ideas into action on the professional front, as success is foretold. Achievements of a family youngster are likely to warm the cockles of your heart. Chance meeting with a childhood friend in a journey is possible.

Love Focus: Sharing your thoughts with lover will prove therapeutic.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Good health will motivate you to keep up your workout regimen. Some financial issues will be favourably settled without sustaining loss. This is a good day that will find you doing well professionally. Doing your own thing at home is likely to give immense joy. Much fun is in store for those on a vacation. A decision on the property front will be in your favour.

Love Focus: Getting introduced to someone from the opposite gender promises to usher in romance.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-March 21)

Money will not pose much of a problem, as wealth comes your way. You are likely to resume your workout regimen and manage to achieve the figure and physique of your dreams! Your meticulous work is likely to draw the attention of those who matter at work. Your efforts to bring harmony on the home front will succeed. Visiting places you have not seen in years is possible and will be lots of fun.

Love Focus: Today, plan an exclusive outing with the one you love to make the day special.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (March 22-March 21)

Your chances on the career front are likely to brighten. Someone in the family may need your guidance, so spare some time for him or her. Keep in touch with all on the social front, as you may need them at a later date. Students will need to get rid of the exam fear factor. Health-wise you remain on the top of the world. Some of you will get to travel overseas in connection with an assignment.

Love Focus: Making plans for a romantic evening out with spouse is indicated.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

AQUARIUS (March 22-February 19)

Chance for studying abroad may materialise for some. Property may come to you by way of inheritance. Participating in a wedding or a function is foreseen and will be fun. You may have to balance work and home to enjoy life in general. Kinks need to be removed in a new project that you have undertaken. Trying out something on the fitness front is possible, and it promises to bring you back in shape.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts can rejoice, as love comes knocking at their door!

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Getting the go ahead in a professional endeavour from higher ups will bring you nearer to realising your dream. A good job opportunity may come your way. Money is likely to disappear, if you are not careful of your spending. Without doing anything extra, you are likely to keep fit and energetic. You will be able to impress family members at home by balancing many tasks at once.

Love Focus: You will succeed in rekindling your love life and enjoy much togetherness.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Yellow

