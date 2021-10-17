Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 17

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Some of you may be in talks about collaborating with the big names in the industry. Realise the importance of providing a holistic and positive environment to your children, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic. You will continue your fitness spree with a newfound passion. Getting admission to a prestigious college based on marks, and your calibre as per the new rules is possible. Resume your walks to remain fit.

Love Focus: When you connect with someone it shows, so no point in hiding your newfound love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A great day is envisaged for people under this sign. In terms of work, your day is going to be most happening and enjoyable. Meeting an old school friend will make you relive the memories of being a student and living the hostel life. Make it a point to say encouraging words to family youngsters, as it will help them develop self-confidence, high self-esteem and a healthy emotional outlook in life.

Love Focus: Your attempts to bring back your estranged lover will succeed and give you a chance to start afresh.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Some of you can acquire movable and immovable assets through inheritance. You will gain much by applying theoretical knowledge in actual work scenarios. If teachers don't clear your doubts, educational videos on the net may come to your rescue. Gymming and junk food don't go together, so give up the latter. Maintaining good mental health will allow you to think clearly and learn new skills.

Love Focus: You will be in a happy relationship with a lovely person, but best not to reveal his/ her name even to your closest confidant.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

The greatest duty of any professional is to help other professionals grow and you may resolve to work in this direction. Those feeling dejected on the academic front should remember that things will change for the better, sooner than later. You can become a part of a college trip and have a whale of a time today. Some of you are likely to achieve a perfect work-life balance by devoting equal time to work and family.

Love Focus: If compatibility is becoming an issue, it is time to review your relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Beige

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You will manage to save enough to visit your children or family members settled abroad. The assistance that you seek at work will be forthcoming, so have patience. Go through the sample papers, as it will give you a fair idea of the examination trend. Instead of breaking a fixed deposit and using the money, it is best to renew it for another year. You will get an opportunity to convey something important through a powerful medium.

Love Focus: Play it safe by not sharing your financial status with your lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Pressure to achieve, perform and deliver can play a role in your unhappiness with your job. If you feel you are not attaining your potential or that you are falling behind, it is time to have a relook at your study methodology. Restore your physical fitness by regular workouts. You can be ticked off for your covid inappropriate behaviour, so get in line and don't put others at risk.

Love Focus: Today, you are likely to enjoy a getaway with the one you love by visiting a less-frequented corner of the city.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Libra (September 24-October 23)

It is time to exercise restraint in spending and get into saving mode. Impressing your boss may be on your mind today, and you are likely to achieve it and how! Good preparation and a methodical approach may help you crack a competitive exam. A festive mood prevails today and will keep you buoyed. Find healthy alternatives for energy drinks that contain harmful stimulant compounds. A property issue simmering for some time among siblings may come out in the open.

Love Focus: Someone shortlisted on the matrimonial site can become your life partner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Learn the universal mantra for happiness – compromise a little, keep ego aside, and give everyone love and respect. Avail the chance to revisit a hill station, that you have not seen in years, to revive old memories. You may have to spend the major part of your working hours in the office today to complete a pressing assignment. Those who were forced to leave their studies midway must focus on completing their education to get better job opportunities.

Love Focus: You may have your reasons for not taking your relationship to the next level.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Those unemployed must take up any job that comes their way, as sitting idle can take them towards negativity. If you are disappointed with your class assessment marks, be happy that teachers now have the power to moderate your marks based on your calibre, as per the new rules. Many more opportunities to earn may open up for some, making them financially strong. Caring for elders will earn you, their blessings.

Love Focus: No point in pursuing someone you are attracted to, who is not taking any interest in you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Something you have invented or innovated shows all signs of becoming popular and will rake in profits. Ignore those, who tend to judge others' physical appearance and shame them with toxic comments. New mothers will experience immense joy in tending to their little ones. Eating right and exercising will keep lifestyle diseases at bay. Make efforts to improve your academic performance to get a good career break.

Love Focus: Remain cautious on the love front so as not to get cheated by one who is not sincere in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Your outstanding work is likely to get you the appreciation of higher-ups and put you firmly in line for the next promotion. Your determination to clear a competitive exam will only be matched by your meticulous preparation. Those who love cooking must return to our rich cultural and traditional roots and do something different by opting for clay pots for cooking. Avoid any confrontation in a joint family scenario, as it will only vitiate the atmosphere.

Love Focus: Spouse seems exceptionally eager today, so be kind and oblige.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Getting the full support of the family in your endeavours is likely to keep your spirits soaring high. Taking time off from work seems impossible today, so make it possible by convincing your boss. Some of you are likely to miss a limited time offer for something you desperately needed. An old ailment threatens to recur if you don't improve your dietary habits. Avoid travelling on public transport to another city today. You can consider applying for a home loan.

Love Focus: Newlyweds will do well to focus only on each other's positives.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Off White