Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 9

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Mastering something new at work can pose problems, so take the help of colleagues to learn it. Not completing your schoolwork can land you in hot water, so don’t let such a situation arise. You may decide to venture out on a weekend vacation despite the scare of the pandemic. Regular returns from a property will help make your financial position solid. Never rely on hearsay, as it can paint a wrong picture.

Love Focus: Today, is a fantastic day to take your partner to your favourite happening hangout.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Becoming a board member or a director of a company cannot be ruled out for some. Your exemplary work will get you noticed in school. It may take some time to show results, but eating right and in moderate quantities will surely benefit your health. A friend may not return your money, so weigh what you value more, friendship or money, and act accordingly. A family youngster may need disciplining but do so with soft hands.

Love Focus: You may decide to do something different today on the love front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Your desire to visit the city of your dreams is likely to get fulfilled soon, so rejoice. Someone who is sticking close and being nice to you at work may be the eyes and ears of the boss man, so play smart. Do not compromise your health by following fake tips on social media. Don’t get tempted by a get-rich-quick scheme or you may end up losing money.

Love Focus: If you feel your love life is not going anywhere, it is time to reignite your romance.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Achieving your target at work is likely to give you immense satisfaction. Campus placement in a prestigious institute is on the cards for some. Toddlers can keep some new mothers occupied the whole day. Going out to get a whiff of fresh air will do you good, but do avoid the crowds. Don’t get embroiled in petty arguments on your social group; it serves none. A foreign trip to meet your near and dear ones may soon materialise.

Love Focus: A fulfilling day is foreseen for lovers.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Too much focus on sports can make your studies suffer, so strike a balance between the two. Those in the jewellery business will see their business booming. Some of you are likely to move into a brand-new builder floor that was constructed on your ancestral property. Your health consciousness can keep you away from junk food for good. Don’t take the rejection of your idea at work to heart; remember, there are people with better ideas.

Love Focus: You may have to lift your partner’s spirits who is feeling the blues.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A windfall of sorts can make you go laughing all the way to the bank today. An adult child is likely to become an earning member of the family and may even present his/ her first salary to you. It may become difficult to avoid an out-of-town duty. If you get tempted by fast food, make it a point not to order it on weekdays, but do make weekends your cheat days, and today is one!

Love Focus: Lover seems more than willing to spend a romantic evening with you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Libra (September 24-October 23)

This day is full of promises on many fronts. On the professional front, a long-awaited promotion will finally materialise. On the academic front, you are most likely to hit the list of the selected candidates in a competitive exam. On the family front, a wedding of a family youngster may get solemnized. On the property front, construction may be resumed of apartments you have invested in. On the travel front, expect to visit a place you have not seen before.

Love Focus: On the love front, expect a terrific date night.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You will be delighted to receive the refund for an online item you had returned but never expected. If you feel fit and healthy today, credit goes to the healthy choices you made in the past. You will need to apply a different set of rules to a family youngster stepping into the teens to maintain a friendly relationship. Replacing old furniture may be on your mind, so start saving for it.

Love Focus: You will manage to make a long-distance romance work by remaining in constant touch through video calls.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Innovation is your strength and it will be in evidence at work today. Acquiring an additional qualification will raise your employability quotient, so go for it. If you are fighting the ‘battle of the bulge’, a regular exercise routine will certainly put you on the winning side. Be prepared to go to a higher court in an old property case. Choose your travel destination wisely in these pandemic times.

Love Focus: A kiss and makeup scenario is likely to put you back on cloud nine on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Brown

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Your prudent investments will find your money grow. A great family time is indicated today and you are likely to go all out to make it a success. Get a fitness certificate for your vehicle before you undertake a long journey by road; not getting this done can have dire consequences. You will need to change your lifestyle if you don’t want to get stricken by a lifestyle disease. Get into the saving mode.

Love Focus: You are likely to fulfil partner’s wish by organising something that they always wanted.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You will manage to give your best at work and make your mark. Scoring over your rivals at school is likely to give you immense satisfaction. Authorities may finally release the money you had been waiting for. Be careful in the gym, especially while handling exercise equipment. Someone can make things work for you through their contacts, so don’t hesitate to approach. You may go in for a home loan to buy property.

Love Focus: Probing your partner’s past is not a good idea, as it can upset them.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Look at the big picture while forming your career strategy; it will keep you on the right track on the professional front. Something you have started on the side will start giving good returns. Those bitten by the travel bug can make plans for a foreign trip. Devote as much time as possible to studies, as this time will never come back. Be careful of what you eat today to avoid problems.

Love Focus: Spouse can have reservations about starting a family, so discuss it with them.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender