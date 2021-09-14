Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 14

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Career-wise, things are not going your way for sometime now, but remember there is always a silver lining to a dark cloud and things will improve. Certain items that you have ordered for home will be appreciated by the family members. Those hunting for a job may get a call for an interview in another city, entailing travelling out of town. Although you earn well, you will not be satisfied with it, so look for greener pastures.

Love Focus: Relationship between couples is set to improve with time, as love grows.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

*Taurus (Apr 21-May20)

Someone may feed wrong things about you to a superior at work, so be careful. Not updating notes can make some students suffer. A friend may refuse point blank to return something he or she had borrowed from you, much to your annoyance. You may soon set out on a trip to visit a religious shrine, thanks to someone arranging a vehicle for you. Proceeds from the sale of an ancestral property will fill your coffers.

Love Focus: Time for getting down on one knee and proposing is here, so don’t hesitate.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You may find it difficult to clear the backlog at work and this will leave little time for you to do justice to your current tasks. Money spent on tuition for a family youngster is money well spent. Those out to get an ancestral property in their name through a gift deed will find the day favourable. Visiting your relatives unannounced in these times may not be appreciated. Earning picks up for those in retail and hospitality.

Love Focus: Your effervescent nature is likely to attract suitors, like moths to flame.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Choclate, Golden

*Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Some of you can get monetarily penalised at work due to late reporting. An expensive purchase can upset your budget. Problems on the health front are set to disappear. Chances of getting shortchanged while shopping seem possible today, so be careful. You may have to go on an official visit to another town at a short notice. Those travelling by air would do well to travel light. You may throw a housewarming party for moving into a new house.

Love Focus: Your crude ways may not be tolerated by partner for long.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Red

*Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Choosing a healthy option now can save you from lifestyle diseases in the future. Go for a property that is within your financial reach. You may be required to undertake an overnight journey by road to another town, so drive safe. You will need to honor a business commitment. Giving money to charity is indicated and will make you immensely happy and contented. Accompanying a toddler to the playschool will make an elderly feel young at heart once again.

Love Focus: A trivial matter threaten to sour your relations with lover.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

*Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Avoid taking any bigger decisions on the business front. You can come under heavy debt, if you indulge in dubious deals. Members of defence forces on leave may be told to rejoin their outfits forthwith. You may choose train over plane to travel, just to enjoy the scenery en route. Temporary employees are likely to get permanent status. Students will need to make better use of their time to cope up with the syllabus.

Love Focus: Love bug is likely to bite some.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

*Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Corporate employees can expect to receive bonus. Arrears due to you are likely to get released. Those in the field of advertising and pitching for a famous brand are certain to win. A befitting engagement ceremony is likely to be a precursor to a grand wedding for an eligible family member. Becoming a proud owner of a property in a prime locality is indicated. A fitness program started with a bang can end with a whimper.

Love Focus: Newlyweds get a chance to spend their honeymoon in an exotic foreign location.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

*Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A financial deal is likely to prove profitable. Some of you can come across big money through inheritance. Doing away with western fitness fads and adopting traditional yoga will benefit you greatly. Market personnel desperate to meet their targets should not panic, as there is still time. A traffic infringement can set you back by a few thousands, so be careful. The burden of paying maintenance may fall on flat owners till the time they find tenants.

Love Focus: A new experience on the romantic front may leave you wanting more.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Magenta

*Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A piece of good news awaits you on the family front. Rising expenses are likely to deplete your bank balance, so switch to saving mode right away. There can be a difference of opinion over an issue, but that doesn’t mean that one is totally wrong and the other is completely right. Your professional acumen will help you on your path to success. Taking needless risks and not following norms can lay you up in bed for good.

Love Focus: Your stubborn nature can make your partner say, enough is enough.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Lemon

*Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You may regret in hindsight something done in a hurry, but it was all for a good cause. There is no looking back for those in the professional field, as they continue to grow from strength to strength. Someone with a vested interest can sow a seed of suspicion and cause confusion in the family. A school excursion to some distant place is likely for students. A dubious property deal can make you lose money.

Love Focus: It is high time you brought your love affair out in the open.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Off White

*Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Professionally, you are an asset to your company and will remain involved in all its major decisions. Those playing the stocks are likely to make up their financial losses. You can invite someone close to stay at your place in your absence. Those living in a joint family can face bickering on a daily basis. Spouse may not be too supportive in a family situation. Plan for a trip may get shelved, as family members remain busy.

Love Focus: Your love life could be much better than what it is now.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

*Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A new job provides you with a great opportunity to learn new skills. Shifting to a renowned school is possible for some. Today, you can be on the road running short errands for the family the whole day and you will not mind it. Reaction to a vaccination can manifest itself in the form of a mild fever. Saving money can become difficult in view of recurrent expenses. Those on a long vacation must ensure the security of their house.

Love Focus: Partner can point a finger at you in a blame game.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

