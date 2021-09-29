Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 29

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Your consistent hard work over the years is likely to get recognised and set you in line for promotion. Brush up your general knowledge, as it can boost your chances in an interview. You can plan a short vacation to someplace exotic with friends and their families. Sealing a property deal at a bargain price will be the highlight of the day. A changed lifestyle is likely to improve your overall health. Financially, you remain strong.

Love Focus: Those looking for a life partner may need to wait some more.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Traders are set to earn well, as markets begin to swell up with shoppers once again. You will manage to tackle a workplace situation in the best possible way, without ruffling feathers. Skipping workouts due to sheer laziness will start reflecting on your body. You will need to be open-minded about your child’s request for staying the night at a friend’s place. Extra-curricular activities may keep you happily busy.

Love Focus: When you fish for love, bait with your heart and not with your mind, so said Mark Twain.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

You may find it difficult to focus on work today and may even get pulled up for it by your senior. For marketing personnel, selling products seem a challenge today. Don’t hide your school performance from parents, as you may cut a sorry figure, when they eventually get to know of it. You can get busy organising a family tour by road to a tourist destination. Homemakers can spend the day setting up the house. Use traditional medicine for minor ailments.

Love Focus: Watch the mood of spouse today and act accordingly.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Those who have passed out of an educational institute, may find a number of opportunities to establish a career that suits them. Your man management skills will be a boon in your field of work. Profits grow for those associated with the automotive industry. A family friend may pay you a visit today and won’t go back in a hurry. Get all your medical tests done, just to get a clear picture of your health.

Love Focus: You may find spouse a bit cold towards you today, find out why.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Beige

Leo (July 23-August 23)

If you cannot be with the times and match the tech-savvy young professionals at work, the writing is already on the wall for you. Selective studies are fraught with risk; you can either pass with flying colours or fail. Devoting time to family youngsters will not only bring your closer, but also help you teach them many skills. Trekking in the mountains is both a challenge and fun, as you may soon find out for yourself.

Love Focus: Going camping with lover appears immensely fulfilling, so plan it out in detail.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A family youngster is likely to become financially independent and chart his or her own career. Moneywise, you are likely to get a shot in the arm, as money comes to you from previous investments. Reading about authors and writers will bring to the fore your aspiration of becoming a writer. Attending someone’s birthday or anniversary party will be fun and provide a chance to meet family and friends. Keep yourself physically active.

Love Focus: Courtship, the best phase of your life before marriage, will leave you with fond memories.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Libra (September 24-October 23)

There are plenty of job opportunities opening up in the market now, explore and choose what suits you the best. You will need to go beyond textbooks to acquire complete knowledge about your subjects. A bout of illness, that had put you out of action, is likely to disappear, as you recover quickly. It is time for you to look up for a new house before the landlord asks you to get one.

Love Focus: Love and care extended by partner in your time of need will strengthen loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Your name may figure in the list of promotions, so celebrate it in a grand way. Those pursuing academics may excel in their chosen subjects. Your sporting prowess can make you reach the topmost level, so pursue it with all heart. You may find it difficult to make a family elder happy, who finds faults in everything you do. A property that somebody is dangling like a carrot before you, may compel you to tow his or her line.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air, so enjoy!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Your collaborative efforts in the corporate sector are set to bring positive results. Approaching career counsellors will be a big help for youngster in finding varied jobs options. Don’t be too hard on yourself while exercising or you may get hurt. Relatives in another city are likely to take good care of you for the few days you stay with them. A property gets transferred in your name through mutation.

Love Focus: Today, you may protest against spouse’s overbearing nature.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Violet

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You will succeed in finding a lucrative and well-paying job beyond the shores, so take action to get a job visa. Studying in a prestigious educational institute abroad on scholarship is indicated for some. Adherence to regular walks will keep you fit and active. Your reluctance to accompany an elderly relative in a train or bus to another town, just to drop him or her can tarnish your image. You may need to get into the saving mode now for a future cash crunch.

Love Focus: Falling in love looks highly possible.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Off White

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Opting for Artificial Intelligence, currently the most sought-after career option, can give you an edge over others. You will take special classes to improve your weak subjects. A sharp-tongued family elder may need to be put in his or her place, so don’t get scared to take up the cudgels. Desire for a change of scene will take you to a less frequented tourist destination to help you refresh and rejuvenate. Curb bad eating habits of a family member.

Love Focus: Remaining in denial for your partner’s shortcomings serves no one.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You can get conned by a smooth talker who may promise you the moon, but will deliver nothing. Undertaking a long journey just to gain firsthand knowledge of your area or responsibility is possible. A new employee, who is more qualified than you are, can make you insecure in your job. You may get a positive feedback regarding your child’s progress in school from the class teacher. Begin an exercise routine to stay fit.

Love Focus: You may rediscover the romance in your life that had been missing for quite some time.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red