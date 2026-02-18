Horoscope Today for February 18, 2026: The stars hint at a favourable outcome in real estate

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Extra effort on the academic front may be required, and you are likely to rise to the occasion. Performance at work may need an upgrade, so staying focused will help. Financial stability could face minor fluctuations, but timely decisions may ease the pressure. A conscious move towards better health seems likely. Someone’s intrusive behaviour at home may test your patience, so restraint will be wise. Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for February 18, 2026 (Canva)

Love Focus: Romance may figure high on your priority list today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Beige

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Keeping pace with others on the academic front may demand extra attention. Those considering a property purchase may feel encouraged to move ahead. A helpful professional contact could appear at the right time. Beginning a fitness routine may prove beneficial. Income from savings could support a child’s needs. Aspirations for higher studies may be realised through consistent effort.

Love Focus: Romantic life may gain new colour and warmth.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Golden

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Routine responsibilities may keep you occupied at work today. Expenses could rise unexpectedly, so mindful spending will help. Despite temptations, moderation in food choices is likely. Minor domestic matters may dampen your social mood briefly. Academic performance may shine as you stay ahead of the competition.

Love Focus: Mutual effort may strengthen a long-term bond.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Staying connected may enhance your popularity on the social front. Initiative taken at work could bring encouraging results. Talents may help you earn well. Academic efforts are likely to be well-received. Those living apart may soon find a chance to meet. Health concerns may begin to ease.

Love Focus: A warm and romantic evening together may unfold.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Catching up on pending work may demand attention today. Academic efforts could earn appreciation. A property possession update may bring relief. Choosing moderation in lifestyle may support good health. Rising expenses may cause concern, though financial strength appears adequate to manage it.

Love Focus: A friendship may slowly take a romantic turn.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Support for a professional initiative is likely to come your way. Academic results may not fully meet expectations, so patience is advised. Higher expenses could prompt thoughts of an additional income source. Increasing workout intensity may show positive results. An exciting trip may lift your spirits.

Love Focus: Someone may be awaiting your response, so clarity will help.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Spare time should be used wisely, as responsibilities may demand attention. An overseas holiday may take shape and bring enjoyment. Efforts towards owning property could move forward positively. A reunion with someone from the past seems possible. Balanced eating may support good health. Career aspirants may need sustained focus.

Love Focus: A romantic situation at work may develop gradually.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Brown

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Professional matters may not unfold as planned, so flexibility will help. Academic gaps could need timely correction. A new undertaking could carry certain risks, making a cautious approach advisable. Commitment to fitness may bring noticeable health benefits. A social gathering may feel underwhelming. Luck may favour those awaiting property approvals.

Love Focus: Plans for a love marriage may progress positively.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Expenses may rise, though largely for meaningful reasons. Confidence may guide you through a demanding professional phase. Academic networking could open useful connections. A renewed focus on fitness may promise better health. A joint vacation with loved ones seems likely.

Love Focus: Heartfelt plans with your spouse may come together. Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) A legal matter may move towards a favourable outcome. Extensive travel could bring exposure to new places. Property investments may expand through thoughtful decisions. Maintaining calm and neutrality at work may work to your advantage. Domestic decisions may need consensus to avoid friction.

Love Focus: Long-term bonds may grow stronger with shared understanding.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Tension linked to a social event may gradually ease as support arrives. Pending dues may be cleared and strengthen finances. A lingering health issue may begin to subside. Academic focus could face distractions, so discipline is needed. A professional initiative may meet resistance from seniors. A minor family disagreement is possible.

Love Focus: Eligible individuals may move closer to marriage prospects.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Professional choices may involve calculated risks today. Staying alert on the academic front will prevent losses. Financial pressure may ease through careful adjustments. Fitness goals may need consistent effort to show results. Avoid letting disagreements escalate. Revisiting earlier decisions may help restore balance.

Love Focus: Meeting loved one may lift your mood considerably.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma (Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)