How to manifest your dreams according to your zodiac sign

Aries: Ambitious with a will to achieve it all. The Law of Attraction is the best way to manifest for you. Take a leap of faith and practice activities in your daily life that take you closer to your goal.

Taurus: The vibe is your sign. You need the environment to function properly. Therefore, a bath with your crystals and oils where you manifest your energy into your mindset is perfect for you. Use this time to think through things properly and wash off any negative energy.

Gemini: Think out loud! Since you are a sign that is always onto something, speak what you want to the Universe. Speak out loud what you want from your life each day, every morning.

Cancer: Write it out. Journaling will act as your sorting hat. You can divide your wishes and wants into sections as well. Also, try out connection journaling where you ask questions to the Universe and let your mind answer them after some time.

Leo: Visualise your dreams and turn them into reality. Vision boards can be really helpful for you, Leo. Make a collage of everything you wish to achieve or attain and attract it all into your life.

Virgo: Manifest through energies, Virgo. Give out the energy that you wish to get. Believe in what you are doing and you will be able to do it, just like that.

Libra: Create and organise. Libra, you love organising things into compartments of your life and you should manifest it the same way. Create a list of everything you want and when and how you want it.

Scorpio: Manifestations need to be clear and very particular. The best way for you to manifest is through daily affirmations. Say you will do it or you can do it and watch yourself achieve anything you want.

Sagittarius: Live now how you want to live in the future. Act. Act as if you have a very busy schedule if you want to get busy in life. If it's the opposite act that way. Manifest your life, habits, and routines as if it is true right now, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: Dress up for the occasion. Wear what you want. Your way to manifest would be to wear clothes that suit what you would like to feel or do that day.

Aquarius: Daydream… Think of how life should be and it will be for you Aquarius. But beware to visualise only the positive and not the negative. Remember that the Universe gives you what you want and does not necessarily see if it is good or bad.

Pisces: Write it as if it is true. Today, I achieved a huge promotion etc. It is how you should manifest what you wish for the Universe to grant you.