International Yoga Day 2024: An astrological guide for each zodiac this full moon

Aries, a fire sign of cardinal modality, is symbolized by a ram and is ruled by the planet Mars. The area in focus here for them is the head and third eye, which depict a person’s inner consciousness. Aries people often have a lot of energy and can be quite intense. This is why it's important for them to find ways to relax and manage stress. However, Aries can be impatient and quick to get angry, which makes it hard for them to stay calm. They need to make an extra effort to find peace and calmness in their daily life.

Practising yoga can be very helpful for Aries. One of the best yoga poses for them is the Corpse Pose, also known as Savasana. In this pose, you lie flat on your back with your arms and legs relaxed, and focus on your breathing. This helps to ease their temper and cool them down, bringing a sense of peace and relaxation. Another important exercise for Aries is the Downward Facing Dog Pose, also known as Adho Mukha Svanasana. In this pose, you form an inverted V-shape with your body, which stretches and strengthens your muscles while calming your mind.

Taurus – Tree Pose (Vriksasana)

Taurus is a fixed earth sign depicted by a celestial bull and ruled by Venus. They love luxury and work hard for material rewards. Yoga exercises that stretch their inner thighs and groin are beneficial. The Tree Pose (Vriksasana) is perfect for Taurus. In this pose, you stand on one leg with the other foot against your inner thigh or calf, and your hands joined above your head. This pose enhances their grounded personality and improves balance, helping them feel stable and connected to the earth. Regular practice brings physical stability and inner calm, aligning with their nature.

Gemini – Legs Up the Wall Pose (Viparita Karani)

Gemini is an intelligent and social air sign denoted by the Twins. People born under Gemini are known for their quick minds and lively personalities. They often have a lot on their plate and can be very busy with their social lives and intellectual pursuits. Because of this, they need to pay special attention to their upper body, including their hands, shoulders, and neck, as well as their respiratory and nervous systems.

Geminis might often experience a lot of stress and headaches due to their active lifestyles and constant mental activity. A very helpful yoga pose for them is the Legs Up the Wall Pose, also known as Viparita Karani. In this pose, you lie on your back with your legs extended up against a wall, forming a 90-degree angle with your body. This position allows blood to flow back towards your head and upper body, which can be very soothing.

Practising Viparita Karani activates the neurons and helps ease tension in the head and upper body. It’s a relaxing pose that can help reduce stress and relieve headaches, making it perfect for Gemini. This pose also benefits the respiratory system by encouraging deep, calm breathing, and it helps to calm the nervous system.

By regularly practising the Legs Up the Wall Pose, Geminis can find relief from stress and maintain better health in their upper body and nervous system. This will help them stay balanced and energized, allowing them to continue enjoying their social and intellectual activities without feeling overwhelmed.

Cancer – Child’s Pose (Balasana)

Cancer is known for its nurturing personality and strong family connections, symbolized by the crab. They often focus on caring for others and are deeply attached to their home and loved ones. When practising yoga, Cancers should pay special attention to their chest and back. The Child’s Pose (Balasana) is ideal for them as it allows them to find solace and retreat into themselves, feeling protected from the stresses of the outside world.

Leo – Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

Leo, a fixed fire sign symbolized by the lion, is ruled by the heart. They need to be mindful of cardiac health. In the Mountain Pose (Tadasana), one stands tall and takes deep breaths while balancing on the toes. This practice helps to relieve pressure on the heart, promoting overall cardiovascular health and well-being.

Virgo – Goddess Pose (Utkata Konasana)

Virgo is a mutable earth sign symbolized by the Maiden or the Virgin, embodying feminine energy and often referred to as Mother Earth in astrology. Virgos are life-giving, patient, systematic, stable, and perfectionists. The Goddess Pose (Utkata Konasana) is perfect for them as it engages the pelvic area and thighs while strengthening the core, aligning well with their nurturing and grounded nature.

Libra – Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

Individuals born under the sign of Libra, symbolized by the weighing scale and ruled by Venus, should take special care of their kidneys, adrenal glands

This cardinal air sign benefits greatly from the Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana), which is excellent for relieving tension in the abdominal areas and promoting overall balance and harmony in the body.

Individuals born under the sign of Libra, symbolized by the weighing scale and ruled by Venus, should take special care of their kidneys, adrenal glands, and skin. This cardinal air sign benefits greatly from the Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana), which is excellent for relieving tension in the abdominal areas and promoting overall balance and harmony in the body.

Scorpio – Locust Pose (Shalabhasana)

Scorpio, an emotional, intelligent, and passionate water sign denoted by the scorpion, benefits greatly from the Locust Pose (Shalabhasana). This slightly exhaustive but worthwhile pose strengthens the core, pelvic area, and thighs, helping to relieve some of Scorpio's intensity and relax their mind and body.

Sagittarius – Warrior Pose (Virabhadrasana)

Sagittarius, denoted by the archer, finds the Warrior Pose (Virabhadrasana) highly suitable. This pose focuses on the waist and torso while enhancing upper and lower body strength. It helps Sagittarians maintain concentration with its balancing aspects, aiding them in staying focused and avoiding distractions easily.

Capricorn – Garland Pose (Malasana)

Malasana helps develop lower body strength and focuses on inner mindfulness, improving consciousness. This pose embodies the core qualities of Capricorns: being grounded, reliable, and balanced. It also strengthens mental fortitude, helping them overcome challenges and achieve their goals effectively.

Aquarius – Revolved Abdomen Pose (Jathara Parivartanasana)

The Revolved Abdomen Pose strengthens the spine and abdominal muscles, which is crucial for Aquarians. This fixed air sign is known for its intelligence, openness, and revolutionary thinking, symbolized by the water carrier. The pose involves a reclined body and outstretched arms, mirroring the Aquarius symbol. It's one of the best yoga poses for Aquarians, supporting their physical and mental well-being.

Pisces – Fish Pose (Matsyasana)

Symbolized by two fishes swimming in opposite directions, Pisces is a water sign known for its mutable tendencies and non-confrontational attitude. The Fish Pose (Matsyasana) perfectly embodies their essence, as it stretches the spine, ribs, heart, and throat – key areas associated with this sign. Practising this pose helps Pisceans enhance flexibility, release tension, and connect deeper with its compassionate and intuitive nature.