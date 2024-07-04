July 1-7, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that are likely to be lucky in love by this weekend

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) A promising love life this week! If you're single, you'll have more opportunities than you currently realize. Step out of your comfort zone and socialize; you don't have to do it to find a date. Romance might blossom in unexpected places. 5 Chinese zodiac signs will likely receive luck in love this week from July 1-7, 2024.(Pexels)

For those in a relationship, your luck in love is guided by intuition. Trust your instincts regarding your partner and how to deepen your bond. You'll be delighted to find that your gut feelings are spot-on.

This week, your love life carries a touching and emotional quality. Let go of the unnecessary burdens in your heart and open yourself to love again. Whether single or in a relationship, this applies to you. Therapy can help you untangle emotional knots and realize that mistreatment by others is their issue, not yours.

Practice self-care and engage in activities that bring you joy, whether alone, with your partner, or with friends. Your luck in love will blossom as you actively seek happiness and peace for your soul.

This week, your love life has a sweet yet powerful vibe, full of mystery. If you're single, be your true self—walk, talk, dress, and act as you are. This authenticity will attract the right person to you. Just make sure they also embrace their true selves, as not all attention is positive.

Those in a relationship should focus on doing something special for each other. Plan a surprise for a specific day, and then put effort into making it memorable. Think about what your partner will truly appreciate, and let your instincts guide you to magical moments and realizations.

This week, your love life has a radiant glow. If you're single, you might experience an overnight transformation, suddenly becoming the centre of attention. While the attention is flattering, remember that only one or two people may be a good romantic fit. Let this guide you in your choices regarding dates and partners.

For those in a relationship, your luck in love has an adventurous, outdoorsy vibe. Be spontaneous and plan a weekend trip or a vacation, even if it's just camping overnight to stargaze. These experiences will deepen your love and help you understand each other better than ever before.

This week, your love life feels stable and promising. If you're single, don't ignore the red flags in those you date. Trust your instincts, as luck is guiding you toward the right person. However, this luck can't assist if you deliberately choose a path that leads you away from it.

For those in a relationship, think holistically about your love life. Focus on what makes both of you happy without resorting to unhealthy compromises that cause anger and resentment. This is the key to your luck in love this week. It might mean realizing your partner isn't right for you, or it could affirm that you made the right choice because they are fully committed.