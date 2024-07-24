 July 22-28, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck | Astrology - Hindustan Times
July 22-28, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

BySoumi Pyne
Jul 24, 2024 01:00 AM IST

According to Chinese astrology, this week's horoscope from July 22-28, 2024, has a potent feel of luck for these 5 Chinese zodiac signs.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Your luck this week has a whimsical quality. When you laugh and live heartily, luck will flow to you. Be generous with your time, energy, and maybe even money, but don't ignore red flags to avoid toxic spaces that could block your luck. Pay attention to your heart's health through the food you eat, and consider getting a health check-up for peace of mind.

Here are your lucky Chinese zodiac signs from July 22-28, 2024.
Here are your lucky Chinese zodiac signs from July 22-28, 2024.(Pexels)

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

This week, your luck is about being extroverted, happy, and engaged with life, even if it's not your usual personality. High energy will lead you to places and experiences where luck can find you. For some, this will positively impact your love life. Collect souvenirs like ticket stubs or charming hair clips while you're out; they'll keep the luck flowing.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Your luck this week has a spiritual aspect. You'll find it through meditation, following hunches, or pursuing synchronicities. Some may find it while shopping for crystals. This luck is intangible but will manifest in tangible ways. If you feel inspired to engage with elders or check on your grandparents, follow that inspiration.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Your luck this week is centred around food. You'll discover this luck as you enjoy the foods you've been craving. It's as if the luck will pair with your choices, so follow your heart and hunches. Chasing this luck will also positively affect your weekly menu, teaching you that good food can be easy to obtain with a little creativity.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Your luck this week is tied to wealth. For some, the money you've been saving will now help you do something extraordinary. Beautiful opportunities await if you're willing to seize them. For others, this luck urges you to be more methodical with your spending and saving. Start now to be ready for future opportunities.

(Disclaimer: It's recommended to consult with an astrology expert for personalised guidance).

