July 22-28, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that are likely to be lucky in love by this weekend

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) Your luck in love is about figuring out who truly cares and who is just pretending to get something from the relationship, like free chores, intimacy, or favours. If you’re single, this will help you avoid people who aren’t right for you and move closer to finding real love. 5 Chinese zodiac signs will likely receive luck in love this week from July 22-28, 2024.(Freepik)

If you’re in a relationship, trust your gut if you see warning signs from others around you. This "tough love" will protect you and your partner from negative influences that might seem caring but are intrusive. If someone doesn’t respect your personal space, they won’t respect your relationship.

This week, your luck in love has a nostalgic touch. If you’re single, be yourself and talk about what you loved when you were younger. This will help you connect with someone who shares your interests and keep you away from people whose intentions don’t match yours. Exploring these old interests might also lead you to new experiences you’ll enjoy.

If you’re in a relationship, have an open and honest conversation with your partner about important aspects of your life together. That’s where you’ll find your luck. Your relationship doesn’t need to be like anyone else’s, but it should feel right for both of you.

This week, your luck in love is about trying new things and realizing there is nothing to worry about! If you're single, use this advice to mix things up. For example, if you’ve only dated people from your hometown, try dating someone who recently moved to your city. Or say yes to a date while on vacation. Exciting new experiences are waiting for you!

If you're in a relationship, you’ll find your luck by spending quality time with your partner. This could be anything from shopping together, taking a walk downtown, or joining a couple’s pottery class. Do at least one fun activity together to let the luck flow.

This week, if you're in a relationship, focus on really listening to your partner and understanding them. This helps build trust and allows both of you to be open and share your true feelings and needs. The more you do this, the better your luck in love will be.

If you're single, your love life might seem quiet this week, but that's okay. Your best luck will come from focusing on yourself—healing, finding your balance, and letting go of any beliefs blocking your romantic potential. It might seem unusual, but this approach will eventually lead you to real love.

This week, your luck in love is all about being clear and positive with your words. If you're single, watch out for negative thoughts or comments about yourself and your love life, as they can make things worse. Instead, focus on positive beliefs and cheering yourself on, which will have a much better impact.

If you're in a relationship, it's important to spend quality time together, even if you have kids. Plan a special day or weekend just for the two of you. You could hire a babysitter or ask family members to help out. If that's not possible, find other ways to connect, like having a late-night snack together. Your luck will improve as you nurture and grow your relationship.

(Disclaimer: It's recommended to consult with an astrology expert for personalised guidance).