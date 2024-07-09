July 8-14, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that are likely to be lucky in love by this weekend

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) Your romantic prospects are exceptionally promising this week! For those who are single, you'll find love when you stop actively seeking it. This may seem paradoxical, but have faith in the process. Prioritize yourself and focus on self-care and personal growth. Let things fall into place naturally, and your true love will find its way to you. 5 Chinese zodiac signs will likely receive luck in love this week from July 8-14, 2024.(Pexels)

If you're in a relationship, embrace the idea that you are perfect, just as you are. Why? Because change and growth are natural aspects of life. Judging yourself as imperfect is simply an illusion. Fully accept yourself and your ongoing journey. This is how you will attract good fortune into your love life this week.

Your romantic fortune this week has an exciting edge to it. If you're single, you're encouraged to be authentically yourself and not dim your light because it makes others uncomfortable. You are not too much; they are simply not the right match for you. This is the key to unlocking your romantic potential.

For those in a relationship, be mindful of red flags among those around you and your partner. Don't overlook any subtle attempts to create distance between you two. Take control of your romantic luck by acting on your intuition when it prompts you to do so.

Your romantic fortune this week involves taking the initiative while also recognizing your boundaries. For singles, you're encouraged to tap into your creative side, which will transform you into the best version of yourself. Love will emerge in the most surprising way when you do this.

For those in relationships, you'll find your romantic luck by retreating into a peaceful, loving, and comfortable bubble with your partner, away from the world's envious eyes. Whether you decide to take an impromptu vacation or enjoy a cosy night over the weekend, let your hearts lead the way.

If you're single, embrace your creativity and let your inner genius shine. Some may find it eccentric, but they don't represent everyone. By living authentically and expressing your true emotions, you'll attract your tribe and soulmate.

For those in a relationship, it's a great time to bring together both your family and friends with your partner's loved ones. Strengthening these bonds will deepen your love and unlock your romantic potential. It's time to commit to the long haul!

Your romantic fortune this week revolves around making the right choices when opportunities arise. For singles, don't settle for someone who doesn't inspire or ignite your passion. You'll unlock your luck by refusing to let others dictate your love life based on their biases and prejudices.

For those in a relationship, focus on showing your loving and caring side this week. Nurture your relationship without expecting anything in return. While always giving can be harmful, occasionally embracing this side can be extraordinary.

(Disclaimer: It's recommended to consult with an astrology expert for personalised guidance).