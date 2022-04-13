Jupiter’s Transit to Pisces on April 13: How it will impact all zodiac signs

One of the most anticipated transits of this year – that of Jupiter – will happen on April 13, 2022. Jupiter is the most benefic and auspicious planet in the zodiac. It controls abundance, prosperity and happiness in our life. On April 13, at 11:23 Am, the Guru – as Jupiter is commonly called – will shift from Aquarius to Pisces sign. Pisces is the last sign in the zodiac. It is a highly spiritual sign which shows our ability to raise our higher consciousness to bring about a difference in the quality of our life as well as of those around us. Pisces is more concerned with self-healing, spirituality, and dispelling misconceptions. So, we could see an upturn of old societal systems, karmically righting the wrongs of the past, and ultimately finding collective closure to the divisiveness and upheaval that has taken place around the planet. Let us see what will be the influence of this transit on all the Zodiac signs:

Aries: Those who are contemplating a move to a new place should have little difficulty finding a job. You may gain benefits from ancestral property or heritage of your forefathers. Expenditure on mundane things can soar up such those related to health difficulties. You'll be drawn to spiritual pursuits and compelled to visit far-flung locales. Participating in philanthropic cause will perform wonders for you.

Taurus: You will make new acquaintances and increase your professional network. Your relationship with your elder siblings will improve and you may receive some help and support on the financial difficulties. This is a good phase for individuals who are into speculative trades as they may earn a substantial amount. You may also earn from certain hidden sources. As their ability to concentrate and pay attention in class increases, the students will have a fortunate time.

Gemini: Starting something new is risky, but if you do, you'll be successful. Those employed will enjoy a good reputation at their workplace. Freshers may get an opportunity to establish anything in collaboration. Investing on expansion of business will be rewarding. Your professional life will grow. Regardless matter what career path you choose; you'll be able to make an impact. You'll meet influential people and stand to earn from your interactions with them.

Cancer: Some of your trips may be ineffective, which will raise your expenses. Since your fortune is on your side, you may go ahead and make whatever investment or start a new business venture you want. Your father will be source of support for you. Those engaged in the field of construction or real estate will notice excellent results. You will crack some deals. Those looking to buy a home or renovate an existing one will be able to take advantage of some special incentives.

Leo: Those who are in a love relationship may suffer certain issues owing to the intervention of an outsider. You are recommended to retain trust in your connection and sort out the differences. This is a good time to be a research student since concentration and focus will improve. Your financial situation will improve dramatically. With an increase in spiritual inclination, you may go off on an odyssey in search of a new life purpose.

Virgo: Matters involving your marriage will start to look up soon. Family-owned businesses will benefit from your success, and you'll gain more respect in the community. There are a variety of ways to make money. Make some family travel arrangements. Singles have great potential of tying the knot. You are encouraged to take care of your eating habits as you may have a sweet appetite and you can gain unnecessary body weight.

Libra: Those who are employed may earn good incentives and increments due to their competencies. They will also earn appreciation from their supervisor and seniors. Students preparing for competitive examinations will pass with flying colours and will find a suitable employment. The time period is also good for the freshers as they may get the job of their aspirations. Some of you may be prone to health difficulties and all required safeguards must be followed.

Scorpio: Newly married can plan family growth. Your relationship with your children will improve and they will make you proud. Because they are focused on their studies, students will have an amazing experience. By setting aside more money, you'll be able to build up your net worth. You will experience financial abundance and may earn from more than one source or expansion of your firm. Family celebrations are around the corner.

Sagittarius: You will perform better in your business and will get name and fame in the related industry. Some of you can look to buy a house or vehicle for your comfort. You would be inclined to spend time with your family and go to any extent to keep them comfortable. You may invest on property or expansion of your residence. Everything you need for your home and the people in it, especially your mother, will be funded by you.

Capricorn: Your relationship with your father will flourish and you obtain his support in your working life. The time is potent to invest on expansion of firm. You will undertake some philanthropic acts. You will keep yourself healthy with the best of your efforts. It's possible that you and your siblings will experience some friction as a result of disagreements. To be successful and reach your objectives, business owners will have to put in a lot of effort.

Aquarius: It's a good time to be in the family business now. You'll be able to save more money as well. Those who plan to expand their business should try as you will gain success. All of your endeavours will be well-supported by the people closest to you. You may schedule frequent get togethers with your friends and family to celebrate your accomplishment. Those who are in business will likely see an increase in their company's growth and income.

Pisces: You will be pretty optimistic. Relationships will improve, and you and your partner may decide to start thinking about starting a family. Singles who are in quest of the partners will be blessed. You'll gain self-esteem and self-assurance. You'll look charming and appear wise with a smile on your face. The people around you will look up to you for direction and counsel. You will have spare time to spend with your family and dear ones.

-----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

