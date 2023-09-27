Last Full Moon of September 2023: Check what you can manifest from September 29

Embrace the Aries Full Moon's Energy Under the bright Full Moon, light a ginger-scented candle and sprinkle cinnamon around it. Feel a pull toward your passions and the promise of success. This moment has been waiting for you. September's Harvest Moon to Light Up ThursdayPhotographer: Paul Hanna/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Elements used for Full Moon Ritual

Zodiac Influence: Aries, Fire

Best Time for Ritual: Evenings of September 28 - 29

Chakra Point: Solar Plexus

Herbs: Basil, Rosemary, Ginger, Coriander

Essential Oils: Lemon, Peppermint, Frankincense, Lavender

Crystals: Red Jasper for grounding, Carnelian for passion, Citrine for positivity

Incense: Bergamot

Aries (21st March to 19th April)

Affirmation: "I am confident in myself and my dreams as I create a life I love."

As an Aries, let the Full Moon inspire confidence in your decisions. Light a red candle, sprinkle basil for abundance, and affirm your confidence. Your boldness fuels your movements, and you create a life you love. This Full Moon shines a light on your self-assurance and encourages you to trust your instincts. Light a red candle scented with basil and repeat the affirmation: "I am confident in myself and my dreams as I create a life I love." As you embrace your inner strength, you'll find that your path becomes clearer, and you attract abundance effortlessly.

Taurus (20th April to 20th May)

Affirmation: "I am honouring my intuition as I let it transform my dreams into reality."

Taurus, embrace your intuition under this Full Moon. Anoint with rosemary oil, and light bergamot incense, and sit quietly with hands on your heart while focusing on your intuition. Prepare a dream journal for any divine messages that come your way. Trust your inner wisdom. The Full Moon in Aries activates your intuition, Taurus. Anoint your solar plexus with rosemary essential oil, dab it on your temples and third eye, and light bergamot incense. Sit quietly, hands on your heart, and repeat the affirmation: "I am honouring my intuition as I let it transform my dreams into reality." This Full Moon encourages you to listen to your inner voice and embrace your deep knowing.

Gemini (21st May to 20th June)

Affirmation: "I am embracing a new perspective on life as I honour my inner truth."

The Full Moon in Aries inspires you, Gemini, to dream bigger. Write your affirmation on a leaf, light an orange candle with peppermint, and release what holds you back. Let go to make space for newness, welcoming a new perspective on life. Gemini, the Full Moon in Aries urges you to embrace a new perspective on life. Begin by collecting a dogwood or maple tree leaf and write your affirmation on it. Light an orange candle scented with peppermint and repeat the affirmation: "I am embracing a new perspective on life as I honour my inner truth." As the candle burns, visualize releasing old patterns and embracing fresh opportunities.

Cancer (21st June to 22nd July)

Affirmation: "I am destined for success and am prepared to receive the rewards for my efforts."

Cancer, the Aries Full Moon brings success and abundance to your career sector. Carve a success sigil on a green candle, surround it with basil and peppermint, and visualize the rewards for your efforts in your professional journey. Recognize that you are destined for success. Cancer, this Full Moon in Aries highlights your career and brings success and abundance. Collect a green candle and carve a sigil for success on it. Place it on your altar and surround it with basil and peppermint. As you light the candle, repeat the affirmation: "I am destined for success and am prepared to receive the rewards for my efforts." Visualize your career goals manifesting and believe in your ability to achieve them.

Leo (23rd July to 22nd August)

Affirmation: “I am abundant within my soul and will continue to attract all I desire.”

Leo, as the Full Moon highlights spirituality and abundance, creates the internal feeling that attracts your desires. Make an offering with basil, peppermint, red jasper, salt, and cinnamon. Burn it under the Moon's light, allowing the energy to infuse your soul with abundance. Leo, the Aries Full Moon illuminates your spiritual and abundance sectors. Focus on creating the internal feeling that will attract your desires into your life. Make an offering using basil, peppermint, red jasper, salt, and cinnamon. Go out into the moonlight and safely burn your offering while repeating the affirmation. Return the cooled ashes to the wind to carry your intentions to the universe.

Virgo (23rd August to 22nd September)

Affirmation: “I surrender to a profound life transformation and embrace gratitude for all I have created”

Release what keeps you from embracing life's beauty and joy, Virgo. Write your affirmation, anoint red and violet candles with bergamot oil, bind them together, and burn. As the wax melts, let go of the past and embrace profound transformation. Return the melted wax to the earth under a basil plant, symbolizing renewal. Virgo, focus on releasing anything that hinders your ability to embrace life's beauty and joy. Write your affirmation and anoint red and violet candles with bergamot essential oil. Bind the candles together with a white ribbon and light them while repeating your affirmation. As the wax melts, visualize releasing the past and embracing profound transformation. Once the candles have burned out completely, return the melted wax to the earth beneath a basil plant to signify renewal.

Libra (23rd September to 22nd October)

Affirmation: I am opening my heart and eyes to receive romantic clarity in my closest relationship.

Libra, the Full Moon activates your romance sector, shedding light on your questions. Light a red candle, slice a pineapple, sprinkle with spices, and bind it. Place it on your altar next to a pink candle, opening your heart to receive romantic clarity in your closest relationship. Libra, the Full Moon in Aries activates your romance sector, bringing clarity to your closest relationship. Begin your ritual by lighting a red candle and slicing a pineapple, symbolizing Aries's energy. Sprinkle both pineapple halves with cinnamon, lavender, and rose petals. Place your written affirmation inside, and then bind the pineapple back together with a red ribbon while you repeat your affirmation. Once you've finished, place it on your altar next to a pink candle to infuse your relationship with love and clarity.

Scorpio(23rd October to 21st November)

Affirmation: “I am determined to create a life that reflects my healing and growth”

Honour the Full Moon's energy as it increases your determination, Scorpio. Write your affirmation, fold it in a dogwood or maple leaf, and bind it with a red ribbon. Place it under your pillow to inspire determination, allowing your dreams to guide your actions. Scorpio, let the Full Moon in Aries boost your determination to pursue your dreams. Write your affirmation and fold it inside a dogwood or maple leaf. Bind it with a red ribbon and place it under your pillow before you sleep. Allow this ritual to inspire your determination and empower you to take action on your aspirations.

Sagittarius (22nd November to 21st December)

Affirmation: I am committed to discovering who I am and what sets my soul on fire with joy.

Sagittarius, explore your true joy. Light a yellow candle and create an intention bundle with lavender, basil, peppermint, and Citrine. Let this energize you to discover your joy and commit to a path of self-discovery. Embrace the happiness that aligns with your soul. Sagittarius, grant yourself space to explore your true joy. Light a yellow candle and create an intention bundle using lavender, basil, peppermint, and Citrine crystals. As you repeat your affirmation, bind the items with an orange ribbon and place them on a south-facing window to honour the energy of Aries. This ritual will energize you to discover your unique joy and commit to a path of self-discovery.

Capricorn (22nd December to 19th January)

Affirmation: “I am embracing healing and forgiveness for the past as I work to receive all I deserve.”

Write a list of what you release through forgiveness and acceptance and your affirmation on a separate paper. Tear the list you wrote of what you are releasing and place it in a shallow hole in your garden, sprinkling rosemary on top for healing. Safely burn this while you repeat your affirmation, and then add your written affirmation as you sprinkle basil and cinnamon on it for abundance. Cover the cooled ashes with the earth once you're finished. Embraces the power of healing by accepting and forgiving the past. Write a list of what you release through forgiveness and acceptance, along with your affirmation on separate paper. Tear up the list and place it in a shallow hole in your garden, sprinkling rosemary on top for healing. Safely burn the list, repeating your affirmation, and then sprinkle basil and cinnamon on your written affirmation for abundance. Cover the cooled ashes with earth to symbolize renewal.

Aquarius (20th January to 18th February)

Affirmation: "I embrace full transparency and advocate for my needs and dreams."

Embrace transparency and truth as the Full Moon activates your communication sector, Aquarius. Create moon water with slices of pineapple and carnelian, adding clarity to your interactions. Let the energy of this ritual inspire you to advocate for your needs and dreams with complete transparency. Aquarius, the Full Moon in Aries activates your communication sector, encouraging transparency and truth. Create moon water by placing slices of pineapple and carnelian crystals in water. As you repeat your affirmation, let these elements infuse the water with clarity. Use this energized water to inspire transparency and advocate for your needs and dreams in all your interactions.

Pisces (19th February to 20th March)

Affirmation: “I am a magnet of financial wealth as I effortlessly attract all destined for me”.

The Full Moon activates your sector of value and financial wealth, Pisces. Write your affirmation on a dollar bill, wrap it with basil leaves, a green ribbon, and a cinnamon stick. Light a green candle and bury the intention in front of it, anchoring your commitment to attract financial abundance effortlessly. Trust that you are a magnet for wealth and prosperity. Pisces, the Full Moon in Aries activates your sector of value and financial wealth. Begin by writing your affirmation on a dollar bill and wrapping it with basil leaves, a green ribbon, and a cinnamon stick. Light a green candle and bury the intention in front of it, anchoring your commitment to attract financial abundance effortlessly. Trust that you are a magnet for wealth and prosperity.

